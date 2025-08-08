Pillow Talk with Nicklas Skovgaard

The entrance to Nicklas Skovgaard’s design studio is marked by white linen bedsheets billowing. It was the day before the designer’s Summer 2025 runway show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and his team frantically sprayed the wayward linens. Skovgaard, a tall, gentle thirty-year-old, laughed at the scene. “It’s so glamorous.”



But it is glamorous. Step into Skovgaard’s world and it’s all about cultivating that connection between glamour and play. The LVMH Prize-nominated designer is a complete darling and has emerged as a favorite among the fashions set. It’s clear why: his sculptural, ’80s-inspired silhouettes and distinctive perspective give you something to really sink your teeth into. Skovgaard started out as a fashion blogger and has a total sincerity about romance—but also, humor.

Descend into his office and it’s filled with objects of affection. In a prime spot is a print of an Old Masters painting he found on the street. Nearby: a beautiful photo of Skovgaard’s mom from the ’80s in a small ornate frame, a pair of shoes painted with Marilyn Monroe’s face, a birdcage, and a zebra rocking chair. That’s the essence of Skovgaard: everything feels like inside jokes from his imagination. In all aspects—from the outlandish proportions of his dresses, to his website where you can buy (alongside a one-of-one Skovgaard confection) a pair of turquoise mules for $50 that he probably found at a Copenhagen thrift store, to his studio, to his runway shows—it feels like someone is creating, just for you, a delightful riddle. It would behoove you to pay attention to the details…Skovgaard is.



This show, Skovgaard told me, came from ruminating on the ultimate details: home renovation. He’d had some downtime and was redoing his bedroom when the idea for the collection came to him. “What kind of bedding do you choose? There are so many different aspects! It’s just like getting dressed. It says so much about a person,” Skovgaard said earnestly, ticking off all the factors. “If you sleep really well, how do you dress? You might have more courage to get dressed. What kind of underwear are you wearing? Nobody wants to wear a bad pair of underwear! It’s quite defining.”

The bedsheets outside weren’t just signage. The next afternoon, they reappeared inside the show venue, stretched across mattresses around the space that he used instead of standard seating, with models cheekily lounging on top of them. As the show started you could feel the excitement. Dresses that look like your grandmother’s couch cushion walked down the runway in custom Scholls. A puffy pillow was refashioned into a purse. But most of the looks weren’t so literal (in case you were getting too comfortable); in fact, the one slip dress was made out of latex.



“I want to put a focus on those intimate details, that feeling of getting dressed and undressed,” Skovgaard told me. “We’re not doing nightgowns and pajamas. It’s about integrating that feeling.” This show also marked the first time Skovgaard debuted menswear looks. In typical Skovgardian fashion the pieces felt completely translatable, with pink ruffles poking out of long shorts and smocked jackets. In a world of nap dresses, quiet luxury, and athleisure Skovgaard’s show was a cold glass of water by your bedside. It wakes you up—kindly, purposefully, and for your own good.