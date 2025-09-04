Hiking, Biking, and Freefalling with Nike ACG Gear

I’ve always known Nike’s sub-label ACG as the functional, apparel-first brand that popped during the height of gorp-core—utility trousers, cargo jackets, and earthy palettes made more for London Fields market strolls more than mountain ridgelines. And like many, I only later realized ACG stands for “All Conditions Gear” (which makes sense given its gorpy vibe).



Nike, which already has a trail running line, is introducing “All Conditions Racing,” a new initiative merging ACG and Nike Trail Running—a chapter that fuses performance with lifestyle, inspired by outdoor athletes. “This is the beginning of a reset for ACG,” explains Jahan Behbahany, Nike’s senior director of apparel innovation. “We want to immerse people in what it means to be a wild one, while unveiling new gear, new innovation, and new team updates.”





That innovation starts with two headline products: the “ACG Ultrafly” and the “Radical Airflow” top. Both were designed around the needs of Nike’s runners—athletes who spend hours, sometimes days, pushing their bodies in brutal conditions. “One of the biggest challenges for athletes is heat management,” shares Behbahany. “Heat not only hinders performance, but also puts them at risk.” Nike’s solution? A progressive rethinking of apparel.



The “Radical Airflow” top features engineered knit holes, large to small, that funnel air across the skin—amplifying airflow for cooling. Even the small, everyday needs of racers influenced the details. The top is cropped for quick access to nutrition belts, finished with soft seams to prevent chafing, and customised adjustments when needed. Western States champion Caleb Olsen had his left sleeve shortened to check his watch more easily; he went on to record the race’s second-fastest time, saying, “Wearing it is like stepping into a fridge.”



I trialed the kit firsthand during a three-day excursion across Geneva and Chamonix, shadowing runners at the infamous French 174 km UTMB alpine race. My four PureGym sessions a week and half-marathon training didn’t prepare me for mountain cardio—but that was the point. Nike wanted us to push past comfort zones and to experience how gear like the “Radical Airflow” top performs in the wild.





After a quick flight from London to Geneva, we were whisked into the heart of Switzerland’s Monthey mountains for a soft launch outdoors. Our accommodation: “White Pods,” Eden Project–style domes with balconies overlooking sweeping alpine views. As a Londoner whose Gore-Tex rarely leaves Zone 3, I arrived with equal parts curiosity and nerves. Could I survive more than 48 hours without TikTok doomscrolling? Still, there was something exciting about trading screen time for mountain air and touching grass (quite literally).



From the itinerary, I’d imagined leisurely strolls and hot chocolate by a fire. Instead, waiting neatly folded on the bed was a full kit of Nike trail running gear and ACG layers —our unofficial uniform for the weekend. On the agenda was a four-hour hike, overnight camping, and a 10 p.m. trail run to test both gear and limits.



Woken by the sunrise, we set off for Trient, backpacks loaded with layers. Sunshine carried us through 500 meters of elevation—nearly two Shards stacked—an ascent no stairmaster can prepare me for. Then came mountain biking. Sure, I cycle in London, but that’s traffic lights and potholes—not plunging down rocky slopes where your gut screams “don’t do it.” The trick, we quickly learned, was the opposite: don’t brake, just trust gravity. Once I let go of my fears, it was terrifying, exhilarating, and strangely addictive.





The final hike to camp proved toughest: 45 minutes, uphill, in torrential rain after a day of climbing and biking. Honestly, how UTMB athletes endure this—and then go on for 174 km—is beyond me. Through it all, the “Radical Airflow” top held up: quick-drying, insulating under layers, and comfortable. “This top is sick” was not only my first thought, but also the reaction from Zaineb Albeque, founder of women’s running club Athene. Its stylish design and ventilation holes made it feel as sharp as it was functional.



The reward for pushing through? Dinner. Hot food, shelter, and the joy of changing into dry clothes. As we recovered, UTMB athletes began streaming past—only 20km into their race. What felt like my limit was just their warm-up.



Day three started with paragliding over Mont Blanc. Hiking, biking, and camping were already firsts for me, but this was a leap into the clouds. I could’ve backed out, but leaned in instead—and discovered paragliding was more serene than scary. Through it all, my stack of Nike layers—tested in rain, mud, blazing sun, and even -5°C winds—never faltered. Later, we swapped adrenaline for indulgence with lunch at a French brasserie overlooking the UTMB finish. As athletes staggered across the line after 174 km, we dug into steak frites and French onion soup.





That evening, Nike launched its “Sentier” store in Chamonix, showcasing the “Radical Airflow” and “ACG Ultrafly,” set for release in Spring 2026. The store fused alpine ruggedness with laboratory precision—a hybrid of base camp and testing lab that captured the essence of outdoor exploration.



Guests seemed optimistic about the initiative. “As consumers place more value on comfort and utility, ACG’s history will help the brand appeal with the Racing Department,” said Mykim Dang, director of video and social at Gear Patrol. “My personal hope is to see more of this developed for female consumers and across other sports.”



Nike ultra runner Bailey Kowalczyk summed it up: “You see giant crowds waiting for you at the finish line, and you know you’re not alone. That spirit fuels the new initiative’s ethos.”