North Carolina, Straight-Up!

North Carolina is famed for its Southern charm, vast mountain ranges, and Cheerwine—a deliciously unique cherry soda you won’t find just anywhere. So, we sent Calli Westra to capture the voices of the locals, straight-up. Here’s what they had to say.

Cathy Jones, 75.

What do you do? I’m a farmer! What are you wearing from head to toe? I have on Merrell boots, short socks, and got my overalls because they have lots of pockets.. What do you love about North Carolina? The fact that it is March and 80 degrees! What does being an American mean for you today? That’s a challenging question, I’m glad I live here but am very much shocked at what’s going on politically right now. Where’s good to eat? Carrburritos. Where’s good to dance? Well back in the day it was the town hall on Franklin St. in the 70’s. Now it’s the Cat’s Cradle or in your backyard. Where in the world do you want to travel? I’m a homebody, I love my farm and I just like being there. What song do you have on repeat right now? I have the WNCU Jazz station on my radio. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Suck up the rays because it’s cold everywhere else! Only in North Carolina… are people passionate about basketball – they love their neighbors but hate their neighbors teams.

Iniobong Roberts, 22.

What do you do? I’m a stylist and creative director. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing what I would call a Nakedeye outfit. Everything is thrifted from head to toe but my shoes are from TjMaxx. What do you love about North Carolina? It’s home. I love the comfort I feel in North Carolina and the community I’ve been able to build here. I love the hospitality – I mean, I’ma Southern girl so I love being from the South. You’re able to find your niche in a pool of seemingly normal people and build community which I think is a good balance. What does being an American mean for you today? My ethnicity is Nigerian, I think that balance of understanding the privilege I have as an American Being an American is about being your authentic self, because you have the ability to and we shouldn’t take that for granted. Where’s good to eat? Nazareth’s on West Market. Where’s good to dance? Any African party you could ever find – If you can find a group of Africans who are going to a party where they’re playing African music, you’ll have a good time. Where in the world do you want to travel? Tanzania. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘Tony Montana’ by Skepta. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Know what you’re getting into, don’t expect New York or California. Be okay with being adventurous and being outside, because that’s where North Carolina is the best. Only in North Carolina… Can you be in a certain town and go from the richest part to the poorest part in two blocks. There is such a dichotomy of rich and poor people here, and it is so odd to me.

Colin Tran, 19.

What do you do? I do fashion design, I’m a student and I ride motorcycles. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a lace top I thrifted, a nice silver buckle that I thrifted too, and some jeans from Personsoul. What do you love about North Carolina? I love the different terrain from the beach to the mountains and Piedmont, there’s so much to do and so much nature to see. What does being an American mean for you today? Being an American here means living here and trying to fight for my rights and trying to use my voice as much as I can. Where’s good to eat? Oku. Where’s good to dance? House shows! We have a big band and DJ scene here in Raleigh. Where in the world do you want to travel? I want to go back to Morocco. Brazil and Chile are also on the top of my list right now. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘I Gotta Find Peace of Mind’ by Lauryn Hill because life has been chaotic and I need a breather. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Keep an open mind. Get ready to drive and be open to going anywhere! Only in North Carolina… Only in North Carolina you’ll find sweet tea, cheerwine, and plenty of love.

Caroline Roth, 17.

What do you do? I am currently a high school student at the North Carolina School of the Arts in the visual arts program. What are you wearing from head to toe? I got this jacket from @boothfairyproject on Instagram, she has pop-ups all over Asheville. My shirt is from the NC vintage market and my tie skirt from a Charlotte vintage market. I also got my Dr. Martens with ribbon laces from the NC vintage market too. My moms friend, Misty, gave me these pearls and I got the ammonite charm off of Etsy. What do you love about North Carolina? I love growing up in the South. I just think the people here are very welcoming. There are a lot of hidden gems that I think people don’t recognize. What does being an American mean for you today? That’s a good question. I feel really proud of people, especially with the ‘hands off’ protest that happened yesterday – a lot of people I know were involved in that. I feel helpless as an American sometimes, but I feel like it’s important to have a community right now. Where’s good to eat? Mela is a really good Indian place around here. Where’s good to dance? I’m not old enough to go clubbing or whatever, but I know Static Age has a lot of good shows. Where in the world do you want to travel? Hmmm, I really want to go to go to Angkor Wat in Cambodia because I was in Art History last year and we learned about all of the temples, it’s so cool. What song do you have on repeat right now? I listened to Coconut Mall on repeat last night to get through my schoolwork, but I’ve also been listening to a lot of Throwing Muses lately. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Don’t discount people and make a bunch of harsh judgements. Only in North Carolina… you can be driven to the punk flea market at a wedding chapel by a drag queen uber driver.

Liam Mishoe, 18.

What do you do? I’m a drummer. What are you wearing from head to toe? The jacket is from the thrift, it doesn’t have a tag or anything. My t-shirt is Goa and then the pants are Levi’s orange tab. The belt is from my friend and the shoes are also thrifted. What do you love about North Carolina? I love the mountains. What does being an American mean for you today? Disappointment. Where’s good to eat? Moondog Pizza. Where’s good to dance? Nowhere around here. Where in the world do you want to travel? Japan. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘Yer Blues by The Dirty Mac.’ Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Go hike and stay outside. Only in North Carolina… you’ll go to Walmart at like midnight for no reason.



Jag Robinson, 19.

What do you do? I’m a guitar player and songwriter. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a 1970’s Wrangler denim jacket with an America University ringer tee. I have my mom’s class ring on, a CASIO watch, 1970’s disco corduroys, some Chuck Taylors, and a Rolling Stones world tour belt buckle. What do you love about North Carolina? The Blue Ridge mountains. Where’s good to eat? I really like Uncle Eee’s. Where’s good to dance? My room. Where in the world do you want to travel? Ireland. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘Out of My Mind’ by Rory Ghallager. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… I don’t think I have any, I’m not good at advice.



Ace Robinson, 23.

What do you do? I do landscaping. What are you wearing from head to toe? This is a 70’s Wrangler jacket, leisure pants from the 70’s, the shoes are Red Wing I actually got from Jag and some shirt I got recently. What do you love about North Carolina? I like being in this particular area because we’re close to the mountains but not too far from the beach. It’s a nice state so we’re pretty close to everything. Where’s good to eat? Abele’s breakfast bar. Where’s good to dance? I don’t know, I don’t really dance. Where in the world do you want to travel? Anywhere in the UK really. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘One Way… or Another’ by Cactus. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… The mountains are great, go visit those. Only in North Carolina… drink fresh water and salt water in the same day.

Dana Espocito, 37.

What do you do? I own Black Mountain Vintage and I’m a mother. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a vintage jean jacket from a vintage shop in Asheville called rEvolve, a House of CB cardigan, and some denim that I got here and some beat up Fortress leather boots. What do you love about North Carolina? I really love the nature and the community. People are super friendly, it’s a wonderful spot. What does being an American mean for you today? Being an American means the freedom to start fresh, to start anew. Where’s good to eat? The Bush Farmhouse, which is a South African restaurant here. Where’s good to dance? On Saturday night there’s a dance party at the Admiral in West Asheville. Where in the world do you want to travel? I love Greece, I’d like to go back there. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘Snooze’ by SZA. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Do a good mix of things. Do your hikes, go to the river. But also enjoy the little mountain towns because there’s so much good stuff there, some real hidden gems.

Mike Tambashe, 34.

What do you do? I’m a fashion designer and a dad. What are you wearing from head to toe? We got this Congo hat, it’s actually where I’m from originally, then the whole fit was designed by me. What do you love about North Carolina? I love the pace of it. North Carolina has so many dope creative people. I feel like unfortunately there hasn’t been any crazy scene here so a lot of people end up leaving, but now people are starting to pay attention to this place. People are waking up to the fact that we have dope shit here. What does being an American mean for you today? I’m Congolese and American, my entry point here was New Orleans so to me the best metaphor I can think of is Gumbo. It’s a blend of our differences, or it’s supposed to be. A blend of perspectives, of culture, of flavors. Where’s good to eat? The Chicken Shack in Durham. Where’s good to dance? Anywhere Novisa or PartyIllegal is at. Where in the world do you want to travel? I want to go back to Congo, I haven’t been back since I left when I was five. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘Skin Tight’ by Ravyn Lenae. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Show up to these things that we’re doing here. Spend some time with the people here and you might actually fucking fall in love with it. Only in North Carolina… Can you experience what’s really happening in the world in terms of dope little cultures and pockets but also recognizing that we’re in the South. I live in the city now, but if you went thirty miles out of this radius you’re gonna see country shit.

Mariana Restrepo, 27.

What do you do? I recently graduated with a painting degree and work at rEvolve. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing Hunter rain boots because it was raining, a denim skort, and a 70’s blouse that I thrifted here in the area. What do you love about North Carolina? I love the landscape in Western North Carolina specifically. What does being an American mean for you today? It’s definitely a weird time, I’m an immigrant so I have a hard relationship, I would say, with being an American. I do appreciate how many different people I’ve been able to meet here from different walks of life. Where’s good to eat? Paperhouse Pizza. Where’s good to dance? I don’t really go out dancing much so I don’t have a good answer for that. Where in the world do you want to travel? Probably Japan. What song do you have on repeat right now? I’ve been listening to the FKA twigs album Eusexua. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Don’t be afraid to go to smaller areas and explore less touristy places. Only in North Carolina… will it be snowing one day and then super hot the next, the weather is wild here.

Mike Jolly, 36.

What do you do? I’m a farmer. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a felt hat, a wool Pendleton shirt with a merino wool t-shirt underneath, suspenders holding up jeans, and Xtratuf rubber boots. What do you love about North Carolina? It’s home. The people, the scenery, this farm. What does being an American mean for you today? Freedom. Where’s good to eat? I don’t really go out, my kitchen. Where’s good to dance? The Double Crown for Western Wednesdays. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Come to Hickory Nut Gap Farm!

David Fletcher, 68.

What do you do? I take care of my family’s property. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a rugby shirt I got at a place called Scroungers Paradise, they’re 3 for $10, and a pair of carpenter pants. What do you love about North Carolina? The people. It’s changing dramatically, but it’s a good place to raise a family. What does being an American mean for you today? I’m not proud of being an American right now, I think this country is on the wrong course. Where’s good to eat? The Local Joint, in Fairview next to the gas station. Where’s good to dance? At my neighbor’s barn, they have square dancing from time to time. Where in the world do you want to travel? I guess to see my son in Arizona, we were supposed to go on the day of the hurricane. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Keep your sense of humor.

Collin Callahan, 19.

What do you do? I am a full time student at UNCG. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a Goa mini vest, a Goa tie dye shirt, a beauty;beast rucksack belt, Comme de Garçons cullets, and Yume Yume puddle boots. What do you love about North Carolina? I love being able to hike all the time, the mountains are accessible everywhere around here. What does being an American mean for you today? Now that I’m old enough to make my own decisions, I think I’m being able to experience American freedom. Where’s good to eat? Sticks & Stones, it’s this really good pizza place where Calia and I had our first date. Where’s good to dance? There’s one or two clubs in Greensboro, they’re mediocre but having one mediocre club is better than having no clubs. Where in the world do you want to travel? I really want to go to Asia. What song do you have on repeat right now? All the songs by Wasei ‘JJ’ Chickada. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Go on a hike. Only in North Carolina… will you find Trump parades on Lake James.



Calia Kilbo, 21.

What do you do? I’m a student at UNCG. What are you wearing from head to toe? Myself! And an MMS bag. What do you love about North Carolina? The beach. What does being an American mean for you today? I like all of the different cultures here. Where’s good to eat? Root & Vine in Morganton, NC. Where’s good to dance? My apartment! Where in the world do you want to travel? Somewhere in Africa. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Get an allergy shot. Only in North Carolina… You can go on a hike and swim on the beach on the same day.

Bill Moore, 20.

What do you do? I’m an undergrad student at UNC and also play guitar and banjo. What are you wearing from head to toe? Cowboy boots my dad gave me, Brooks Brothers pants, a belt buckle with my name on it, a silk cowboy shirt that was my mom’s ex-boyfriends. Also wearing a bolo tie and a vintage Stetson hat that my bluegrass director Russ gave me. What do you love about North Carolina? I love the music. What does being an American mean for you today? It’s complicated – I think it’s become uncool to like being an American, but I think the unique blend of cultures in the American South has really shaped everything I do and others around the world. I feel proud to be from a region that so much music, art, and culture comes from. Where’s good to eat? My favorite restaurant (hated by many, loved by few), is Time-Out. Where in the world do you want to travel? West Africa. What song do you have on repeat right now? ‘St. James Infirmary Blues’ with Pink Anderson. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Look up how to pronounce things. Only in North Carolina… Can you find the best three finger banjo ever.

Caleb Purdie, 21.

What do you do? I just graduated in Health Policy Management and Psychology. I also make music with my friend. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a white button up that has frills on it, jeans from Raleigh Denim Workshop, Research military combat boots, some silver bangles and a necklace I got from a Christian thrift store. What do you love about North Carolina? I love that there are so many different pockets – Charlotte has a city vibe then you can go to the mountains and be out in the middle of nowhere. I see so much potential in the South as far as community. What does being an American mean for you today? Being an American is about recognizing the truth of American history and looking to the revolutionaries who came before us – right now we’re in a really challenging time so I’m looking towards the people who have been fighting these fights for a long time like queer people, black people, and communities of color. If your Americana aesthetic isn’t about revolution, then what’s the point? Where’s good to eat? Tacos El Niño. Where’s good to dance? I have to plug – We throw parties through Raleigh Maison, the parties we throw are very queer, very safe, and very energetic. Where in the world do you want to travel? I think I want to go to more countries in Latin America, I don’t know. I never think very much about that. What song do you have on repeat right now? Because of the weather, ‘Like Someone in Love’ by Björk. Any advice for someone visiting North Carolina… Find community, Southerners are very friendly and very kind. Don’t be scared of the locals. Only in North Carolina… Can you travel like two miles and be in a completely different infrastructure of a city. Especially with the structure of healthcare, you can go from a city that has like four hospitals and go 15 minutes up the street and there are no hospitals and no healthcare – it’s interesting how communities lean on different things in North Carolina.