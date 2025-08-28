Notting Hill, Straight-Up!

Since its inception in 1966 Notting Hill Carnival–or Carni as it’s colloquially known–is a sacred day in the august calendar, a right of passage for most Londoner’s. Originally orchestrated as an act of resistance against rising race tensions in the 60’s, Carni showed a sense of unity between the Caribbean community found within West London, a celebration of the music and the food found within the borough. More important today than ever, we sent Mary Ngwu to her first carnival to see what went down, straight-up style!

Samuel Azerot, 22

What are you wearing? I’m wearing a BAARA shirt—it’s a French brand, jeans I don’t remember and black Nike shoes. What are you drinking? Water haha, I don’t drink! What are you eating? Jerk chicken for sure. Dream person to bring to Carnival? My best friend, Medie.

Nell Ruby Forde, 24

What are you wearing? A layered bikini top, jeans are Levi 501’s that I just snipped up into shorts, and the bag is Diesel. Where’s the best sound system? Different Strokes. What are you drinking? Rum punch. Dream person to bring to carnival? Tyla.

Pam Danga, 70

What are you wearing? Afrikan attire, beaded bracelets with Zimbabwean colours, Jamaican bracelets and Zulu bracelets.

William Kanse, 24

What are you wearing? Corteiz tracksuit bottoms, Nike Noctas, hat by my friend. Where’s the best sound system? I don’t know yet, it’s my first time at Carnival. What are you drinking? Hennessy, magnum, and coca cola. What are you eating? I tried Jamaican food. Dream person to bring to carnival? A$AP Rocky.

Kiyara, 14 + Emma, 40

What are you eating? Jerk chicken and rice and peas. What are you wearing?Emma: Top is from Shein, shorts are PLT and I’m wearing Nike Air Forces. Kiyara: My top is from Shein, shorts are from Primark and my shoes are Asics.

Cora-Jane Jordan, 25 + Esther Arua, 25

What are you wearing? Esther: Top is ASOS, shorts are Primark, shoes are Adidas and the hat is from Tusker, a Kenyan brand. Cora-Jane: Top is from PLT, the jorts are from ASOS,the shoes are Nike and the flag is Guyana.

Dee

What are you wearing?

Jamaica!We’re from Kingston.

Michael Scott

What are you wearing? I’m repping yard hard! What are you drinking? Wray & nephew.

Nevan Isles-Broughton, 21

What are you wearing? Top is Primark and shoes are Adidas, and the Dominica flag. What are you drinking? Wray & Nephew and Henny. Where’s the best sound system? Grenada Corner.

Hugo, 25 + Solena, 21

What are you drinking? Magnum

Chloe Pierre-Jean, 24

What are you wearing? BAARA tank top, H&M shorts, Elmo socks and Nike Shox shoes.

Nana-Yaa Appiah, 26

What are you wearing? The top is Revolve, shorts from a friend’s closet, scarf from eBay, boots from Ireland and glasses I don’t know. What are you drinking? Whiskey mixer. Dream person to bring to Carnival? My best friendSantana Brown.

Josette, 26

What are you wearing? The Jamaica t-shirt is from Bershka, shorts from Zara, ring is Vivienne Westwood from my grandparents, watch is from Guess, earrings from H&M and boots are Buffalo. What are you drinking? Strawberry and espresso martini flavoured buzzballs (my favourite!). Dream person to bring to Carnival? My friend Marine.

special thanks MIKAIL + DERA