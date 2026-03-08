Olivia Dean Gets Her Glow With Hourglass

Olivia Dean’s hot streak continues. The Grammy-winning singer, whose honeyed voice and quietly magnetic presence have made her one of the most compelling stars in British music, has just been named Hourglass Cosmetics’ new Global Brand Partner. The collaboration launches with a cinematic campaign and a series of global experiences designed to celebrate storytelling, artistry, and connection.





The partnership begins with the next chapter of Hourglass’ complexion platform, Any Time, Any Place, Any Wear. This evolution focuses on the idea of “Any Place,” exploring the inspiration found in travel and the moments that unfold when you embrace the journey itself.

The campaign features Dean recalling a cinematic love story set aboard an iconic train traveling through Europe. As the train traces its route across passing landscapes, beauty is presented as something that travels with you, shaped by memory, movement, and feeling along the way. Which, as it turns out, makes Dean a natural fit for the brand.



“Partnering with Hourglass feels so instinctive,” says Olivia Dean. “I’ve been a fan for years and already used the products in my own routine. I’ve always loved the natural glow of their products and how skin focused it is. Beauty is personal for me. I never want to look different, just more like myself on a good day – and that’s exactly what Hourglass gives me.”



Dean’s approach to beauty centers on enhancing what is already there. It’s a philosophy that aligns closely with Hourglass’ focus on complexion formulas designed to create natural-looking radiance.





As part of the collaboration, Dean is also introducing The Olivia Dean Edit, a curated selection of Hourglass products built around the formulas she uses both on and off stage. The edit includes Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, Vanish Airbrush Concealer, and the new Unreal Liquid Highlighter, chosen for their lightweight feel and natural-looking glow.



“Vanish Airbrush Concealer has been a go-to forever,” says Olivia Dean. “It gives great coverage without being too heavy. Together with Veil Hydrating Skin Tint it delivers an incredible glow—it’s like my skin but better”.



