Picture this: Björk performing a frenetic and eclectic DJ set to a thousands-strong crowd, several stories above ground from the balcony of a near-100-year-old Palazzo. Last night in Milan, that’s exactly what she delivered, at an event in the gardens of the Triennale Milano to mark the arrival of OTW by Vans’ new immersive installation––and sneaker––at Milan Design Week.



She was performing on the face of a building that, inside, hosted an installation by Canadian creative-director-slash-design maverick Willo Perron. (You’ll know his work: the ambitious floating platforms from Rihanna’s Super Bowl, for example.) His new work for Vans, titled Checkered Future: Frequency Manifest, takes influence from the nature of sonic frequencies, using metal, mirrors, light, sound, and smoke, to mimic the feeling of being inside of sound, in turn giving architecture to something intangible. A much talked about part of the Milan Design Week program, it’s on display daily at the Triennale from 9:30am to 10pm until April 13.



The installation also riffs on the construction and design of the Old Skool 36 FM silhouette too, a new take on Vans’ legendary style that feels thrillingly current in its new context. The iconic Vans waffle sole is reinvented, the upper components comprised of everything from engineered knit to 3D-injected TPU on the side-stripe.



They were spotted on the feet of some of the VIP attendees on the night. The fashion and design cognoscenti funnelled into the gardens to catch Björk’s set, followed by i-D faves Vegyn and Evissimax. The huge crowd created heat and friction in the opening of a very busy Salone. But we picked out our favorites and asked them about the subjects of Design Week: Vans, Björk, and where the night might lead them.

Brooke, 28 + Zed, 25

Where are you from? United States and London, but we’re based in Milan. What do you do? We’re models. What does Vans mean to you? Youth.

Kai Isaiah Jamal, 29

Where are you from? London. What do you do? Model, writer and musician. Do you come often to Milan? I am always here for work. What do you usually do when you visit Italy? When I am here I just eat, thats all I do I just eat until I physically cant eat anymore. I love Italian food and culture. What’s your earliest Vans memory? I was 15 years old and I remember that I bought the iconic Slip-on checkerboard b/w. I loved them, I have literally worn them every single day.

Sofia, 34

Where are you from? Naples, but now I’m based here. I used to live in London. What do you do? I’m a visual artist. Tell us your favourite Björk song. I love all of Bjork’s songs. It would be hard to pick one!



Thomas, 25 + Alice, 26

Where are you from? Thomas: I’m from Bogota and Alice is from Italy. We’re both now based in Milan. What do you do? Thomas: I work for Rick Owens. Alice: I’m a creative director for a club. What’s your first Vans memory? Both: The iconic slip-on!

Red

Where are you from? I’m originally from Ethiopia, now I’m based in Milan. What do you do? I’m an artist specializing in graffiti murals. How’s the party? Good! I’m enjoying the vibe. What’s your first Vans memory? I associate it with the bruises I got from BMXing when I was young.

Izzi, 26

Where are you from? Canada. What do you do? I’m a content creator and an influencer. What’s your earliest Vans memory? I’ve been wearing them forever! I feel like I was born with them on.

Alex, 30 + Elliot, 30

Where are you from? Paris and London. What do you do? Music reviewer and fashion writer. What’s your first Vans memory? Saving up money when I was 12 years old to buy a pair of classic Vans shoes.

Maxime, 40

What do you do? I’m a photographer. What’s your earliest Vans memory? My brother wanting me to buy him a pair of their shoes. Where’s the afterparty? The afterparty is everywhere.

Alan, 23

Where are you from? Germany. What do you do? I’m a content creator. What’s your earliest Vans memory? Wanting a red pair of Authentics, but you couldn’t find them anywhere in my hometown back in Germany. I ended up find a pair online four sizes bigger than my real size. They were obviously too big for me and I never got to wear them.

photography GIANLUCA MALAVOLTA

Discover the Old Skool 36 FM