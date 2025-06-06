  1. Instagram
    Overdosing on Glitter and Auras with Addison Rae

    Overdosing on Glitter and Auras with Addison Rae

    The pop star took over The Box with Spotify to promote the release of "Addison."

    Nicolaia Rips

    JUNE 6, 2025

    I am on my way to Addison Rae’s surprise super secret, live Spotify performance for her elite fans (did I mention it’s secret?) the night before her debut album drops. It’s 88 degrees in New York City. I’ve already showered five times. I’m asking myself the essential, eternal question: Can deodorant marks on a tank top ever be sexy? It’s at The Box, a downtown NYC club known for its raunchy and often taboo performances. I’ve never been to The Box. When I was growing up in the Chelsea Hotel several of my neighbors performed at The Box, doing a variety of impressive things like reverse stripping or *redacted* in a cup. Anyway, I’m wearing a teeny crop top, a teenier skirt, and Repetto Camilles. Chic, I think. Tasteful actually. The line wraps the block.

    The Box is a tiny, gorgeous venue with two levels; a great choice for the first live performance of a generation-defining popstar. Inside The Box a beautiful woman winks at me from the ceiling where she is suspended in a metal circle. Various hot girls lounge seriously in French maid outfits. One holds a small tray where you can dip Q-tips into a gelatinous vat of Vaseline and then sprinkle glitter on top of it. I’ll just do a little glitter, I think, a tasteful amount. When at the Addison Rae Spotify The Box concert, a little glitter can’t hurt.

    Here’s the thing about glitter: there’s no tasteful amount of glitter. Furthermore once you’ve indulged in glitter, of any amount, it’s impossible to get it off. Suddenly I lose myself in the glitter, drenching, and pressing sticker jewels onto every bit of exposed skin with no thought to art direction. I try to give myself a regrettable tramp stamp with an “Addison” temporary tattoo using a handful of spit and willpower. I get my aura read at the aura portal and apparently my aura is “Aquamarine: solid nature, high awareness, strong boundary, role model, inner purity, justice, fair” which I am happy with until I see that everybody else who had their aura read also got Aquamarine. 

    Pre-show I haughtily tell someone that I’m not the kind of woman who typically takes videos at a concert—a waste of storage, it’s not like I’m ever going to watch them. The thick velvet curtains part at 9:45 to reveal Addison tied upright on a bed with satin sheets. There’s something messianic about the scene: She’s Jesus by way of Britney. I was wrong. I will eat crow, and I also will watch these videos again.



    Her performance, which she did most of in a nude bra and underwear set, was exhilarating. There’s been a lot of grudge holding and media gripping about her days as a TikTok ingénue. She’s too pretty, too earnest and too honest about her intent to be famous. Sure, she’s got a couple great songs but can she sing? The cynics ask, can she perform? She is a mesmerizing performer, obviously. She always has been, that’s why she was a TikTok star. Watching her move her hips feels like opening your eyes in a bowl of ice water. She stuck mostly to previously released songs: for ‘Headphones On’ jumping around in jorts with her girl group of dancers, “High Fashion” a Fosse-esque Jazz feast, “Diet Pepsi”crooning into a Maribou boa covered mic. Lexee Smith, hair streaming behind her, came out mid-set to read a diary entry like an incantation of best friendship. The performance was capped with a sweet new release, “Has To Be” which happens to be my favorite song on the album.

    The video I end up taking is unusable because somebody is screaming the entire time like a wounded dog. Shocked, I realize that the person screaming is me! After her performance I eat four chocolate covered strawberries to recuperate, and walk home looking like a kid at a sleepover who found a pack of Crayolas. 

    At home I reflect, the performance may have only been one night… but the glitter in my bed is forever.  

