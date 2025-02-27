Pandora Unveils the Next Chapter of its BE LOVE Campaign 

Pandora is back with the latest evolution of BE LOVE, a campaign that champions love in all its raw, unfiltered forms. More than a slogan, it’s a mindset—one that embraces connection, expression, and personal storytelling through iconic jewellery.



This year’s campaign brings together a power-packed cast, featuring Winona Ryder, Iman, Vittoria Ceretti, Mica Arganaraz, Karen Elson, He Cong, Elisabetta Dessy, and Ugbad Abdi. Captured by the legendary Fabien Baron and Craig McDean, with striking product shots by Raymond Meir, the campaign is all about authenticity and the ways love transforms and shapes us.

Courtesy of Pandora. Courtesy of Pandora.

Ryder distills it perfectly. “Love is really about listening and understanding,” she says. “Seeing things from another perspective—that’s love.” It’s not just about grand gestures; it’s about everyday acts that deepen our connections.



At the heart of BE LOVE 2025 is the idea that love is more than a feeling—it’s an action, a force that influences how we move through the world. The BE LOVE heart charm, crafted from sterling silver, is customisable with engravings—perfect for personal touches. The ESSENCE organically shaped heart ring, plated in 14k gold, reimagines the classic heart motif with a modern edge.

Courtesy of Pandora. Courtesy of Pandora.

The UNICEF charm, with a heart-shaped design featuring a sparkling blue stone in the centre, represents Pandora’s commitment to creating a better future, together. Pandora’s UNICEF partnership aims to empower young people around the world, especially girls, through opportunities to learn and create a better future—and to inspire others to do the same.



But BE LOVE isn’t just about jewellery—it’s a statement. A celebration of sisterhood, self-love, and human connection. It moves beyond the clichés, embracing love in all its messy, beautiful, and unexpected forms.



Pandora also continues its commitment to sustainability, incorporating Lab-Grown Diamonds and crafting all its jewellery using only recycled silver and gold. As BE LOVE unfolds in 2025, Pandora invites everyone to embrace love on their own terms. Whether it’s a charm, a ring, or a moment of kindness, it’s about making it real and personal.

Courtesy of Pandora.





The BE LOVE campaign officially launches on 27 February, 2025.