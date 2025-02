The thing about Haute Couture is that it takes a lot of time. That’s sort of the whole premise: The hours of handiwork to make all these dresses and gowns and frippery justifies the cost (and the glamour). But at the Haute Couture Spring 2025 shows in Paris, we’re all about shutterspeed. Francesc Planes zipped to shows by Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier (as well as Saint Laurent’s menswear runway) to capture the people setting the pulse in Paris.

Gabbriette hot guy 001 Zoë Kravitz Hunter Schafer Rick Owens Malcolm McRae Gabbriette hot guy 001 Zoë Kravitz Hunter Schafer Rick Owens Malcolm McRae

Gaspar Noé Dominic Fike Lourdes Leon Ten Iris Law charlotte Gainsbourg Gaspar Noé Dominic Fike Lourdes Leon Ten Iris Law charlotte Gainsbourg

Michèle Lamy Megan Thee Stallion Nick Cave Jean Paul Gaultier Sophia Hadjipanteli Michèle Lamy Megan Thee Stallion Nick Cave Jean Paul Gaultier Sophia Hadjipanteli

Dua Lipa

Photography: Francesc Planes