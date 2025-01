Whoever says men’s fashion week isn’t as flashy as women’s can bite it. Across a week of freezing (and rainy) shows from Dior Men, Louis Vuitton, Willy Chavarria, Comme des Garçons and more, the most stylish and famous people descended on Paris. Luckily, Francesc Planes is there to capture them all.

Nigo

Adrien Brody

Paloma Elsesser at Willy Chavarria

Travis Scott

Robert Pattinson

Gwendoline Christie

Kate Moss

Callum Turner

At Dior Men