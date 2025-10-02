Paris Hilton Just Gave Paris Fashion Week Its Wildest Night

photography SOFI ADAMS

“We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before,” Paris Hilton told i-D for the cover of issue 375. Last night in Paris, she proved it again. At YoYo Club inside the Palais de Tokyo, Hilton hosted From Paris with Love in partnership with KARL LAGERFELD, celebrating her role as the face of the brand’s Fall 2025 campaign. The night fused couture, cocktails, and Hilton’s unmistakable sparkle into an unforgettable party.

jodie harsh helena christensen nicky + kathy hilton heidi klum calum harper ava max jodie harsh helena christensen nicky + kathy hilton heidi klum calum harper ava max

Hilton opened the night in a sculptural black satin gown with velvet gloves, the first of three custom Karl Lagerfeld looks she unveiled throughout the evening. Each new reveal drew applause from the packed room, underscoring her signature mix of glamour and reinvention. “I love inspiring other people to follow their dreams and to sparkle and to be unapologetic,” she told i-D—and that spirit radiated through every detail of the night.



Cocktails cheekily named That’s Hot, Princess, and Bonjour Babe flowed alongside champagne as Jodie Harsh and Marina Trench commanded the decks. At one point, Hilton was joined on stage by her mother, Kathy, and sister, Nicky, the trio dancing together in a family moment that perfectly captured the joy of the evening.

coco rocha alex kessler heidi klum reign judge taylor hill thom bettridge victor ray coco rocha alex kessler heidi klum reign judge taylor hill thom bettridge victor ray

The guest list read like a fashion fantasy: Helena Christensen, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha, Taylor Hill, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Kim Petras, Ava Max, and Reign Judge all made appearances. Hilton’s campaign co-star, Jon Kortajarena, jumped on stage with her in a high-energy moment that sent the crowd wild. Style insiders including Bryan Boy, Susie Lau, Lyas, Calum Harper, and Victor Ray were also spotted in the mix.

ava max + heidi klum lyas kim petras kathy hilton nicky hilton ava max + heidi klum lyas kim petras kathy hilton nicky hilton

From couture transformations to champagne toasts, the night was proof that Paris Hilton remains one of fashion’s most enduring forces—not a nostalgic figure, but a woman continually redefining what it means to shine on her own terms. And, of course, to throw one hell of a party. We were all sliving.