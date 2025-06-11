Parsons BFA 2025 Students Design in a State of Emergency

Barneys New York Downtown opened its doors one last time—and 283 Parsons graduates walked straight through with something to say. Titled “A Common Thread,” the 2025 BFA showcase took over the legendary store not as a nostalgic farewell, but as a way to reclaim the power of fashion. What was once a temple to luxury became a launchpad for fashion’s future.



The show was dense with ideas. Protective gear appeared: June Chen debuted breastplate looks inspired by samurai armor; Daewoong (Dae) Um and Laurence Wei twisted streetwear silhouettes into sophisticated distortions; and Caitlyn Lim pushed tailoring toward character dressing, turning structured garments into stories of identity. But the mood softened, too—Jizhuo Li’s pastel confection, influenced by ball-jointed dolls, offered a dreamy contrast, while Ryan Gdovin’s meticulous beadwork evoked ritual and delicacy on the runway.



Parsons shows have always been about more than polish—and this year proved it again. These designers didn’t just show clothes, they raised the stakes. Transformation was everywhere: in silhouette, in process, in the very idea of what fashion can hold.



One last show. One last space. And 283 beginnings. See the full BFA class of 2025 below.



PHOTOGRAPHY: Kaz Senju

Georgia Wenig Tianran Wang Ben Brill Matthew Beeston June Chen Sophie Shabot Yirui Chen Cheyi Xia Emma Gonzalez Pini Jimin Baek Tessa Hickman Tatyana Winfield Yuwen Qiu Zhimeng Liu Brooke Neuberger Jasmine Hui Sabina Jolis Avni Dalal Ivan Kirzonov Zhuoxi Hanson Zhao Yingying Tao Amanda Nian Ranelle Gee Pearl Lu Zehra Ali Ishita Jain Bella Rodriguez Krystal Ham

Rebel Morgan Alya Toraman Richa Singh Dawn Xinyi Fang Victoria Tennant Mika Shimmura Arianna Martin Jack Stein Diana Schilling Christopher Seng Quinnlan Reynolds Hyerim Kim Lydia Austin Theo Tittle Ke Liu Ye Bok Hwang Heidi Kim Ryan Gdovin Haoran Chen Haoran Chen Kathryn Lee Keara Friel Fiona Sun Samuel Hwang Sarah Etukudo Marcia La Vecchia Galan Shuwen Yang Patrick McNulty

Zikang Liu Andrew Ng Minyi Zhang Parker Benfield Zhou Zhou Sydney Levy Shixing Wang Tassos Andreas Becky Wei Chaewon Lyla Kim Reina Quinonez William Zornek Cindi Zhang Renee Deng Zewen Shao Zhitong Liu Valentine Reynaud Shriya Myneni Shimoni Patel Julian Wolfe Monica Niu Haeri Jang Wenbin Jax Zhou Ryan Leung Beyza Nur Öz Dae Um Hanson Hu

Dahye Bae Elizabeth Miller Pono Skousen Tianyun Lan Natasha Wang Ariah Hamburg Ariel Weinberg Esther Lee Ari Jang Aya Kim Greta Mosher Xinna Hong Rohini Sarkar Mukherjee Sadie Frazier Yuhe Tracy Lin Olive Eng-Canty Cat Mednick Kailey Kim Alina Boulom Sky Chen Yulin Yang Seoyeon Bae Emilie Wang Niexiangyi Lydia Li Daya Stewart Jordan Wylie Jizhuo Li Miles Gaffney

Danika Biscevic Hengfeng Li Yu-Tung Chen Xiaoqing Zhang Qingchun Chen Caitlyn Lim Valentina Chirkes Hannah Estrada Junlin Julia Qiu Jiangyuan Ai Maggie Gu Joy Latouf Keyi Zhao Yuhan Zhao Xiaonan Nancy Zhang Taysha Kim Guilherme Lacerda Senyao Zhang Daisy Han Chloe Choi Julia Colet Jiaqi Liu Eugenia Bolinaga Che Won Han Cho Hexuan Yin Yewon Lim Kwen Chen Bella Farrag

Zhecheng Bao Catalina Torres Serrano Jaime Moreno Cebrián-Sagarriga Jiayi Shen Olivia Beresford Alizah Zariwala Rachel Sacksner Silin Gu Karina Rodriguez Lauren Kahn Kyungeun Kay Park Divine Mao Anjali Tandon Nia Lagurashvili River Hyde Macy Schreiber Christina Costanzo Woojin Ham Greer Samuels Issy Robins Vy Pham Jalyn Young Arianne Wortel Kayla Stephenson Yurong Zhao Chenchen Liu Kaeli Linton Meng Tong

Alicia Corradini Laurence Wei Rochelle Yuan Lana Nguyen Xuange Qin Makayla Zhang Lucie Mowat Rui Zhu Jaemin Byeon Kaylin Trowbridge Shreejee Gupta Darcie Campbell Zara Boyd Amy Li Yijia Yolanda Zhou Zengyu Liu Chenchen Liu Yunxin Susan Sun Shanglin Link Li Lilian Siqi Rong Mahasin Abashar Ruoning Ma Ruoxi Wang Sarah Mann Vivian Lyu Zifei Liu Ziqi Zhang Hwanhee Krystal Lee Jingxuan Roxanne Zhao