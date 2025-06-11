Parsons BFA 2025 Students Design in a State of Emergency

Barneys New York Downtown opened its doors one last time—and 283 Parsons graduates walked straight through with something to say. Titled “A Common Thread,” the 2025 BFA showcase took over the legendary store not as a nostalgic farewell, but as a way to reclaim the power of fashion. What was once a temple to luxury became a launchpad for fashion’s future.
The show was dense with ideas. Protective gear appeared: June Chen debuted breastplate looks inspired by samurai armor; Daewoong (Dae) Um and Laurence Wei twisted streetwear silhouettes into sophisticated distortions; and Caitlyn Lim pushed tailoring toward character dressing, turning structured garments into stories of identity. But the mood softened, too—Jizhuo Li’s pastel confection, influenced by ball-jointed dolls, offered a dreamy contrast, while Ryan Gdovin’s meticulous beadwork evoked ritual and delicacy on the runway.
Parsons shows have always been about more than polish—and this year proved it again. These designers didn’t just show clothes, they raised the stakes. Transformation was everywhere: in silhouette, in process, in the very idea of what fashion can hold.
One last show. One last space. And 283 beginnings. See the full BFA class of 2025 below.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Kaz Senju