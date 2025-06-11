  1. Instagram
    Parsons BFA 2025 Students Design in a State of Emergency

    For its final public opening, Barneys Downtown became a stage for fresh Parsons graduates—showcasing work rooted in memory, material experimentation, and the shifting language of fashion.

    Fashion

    Alex Kessler

    JUNE 11, 2025

    Barneys New York Downtown opened its doors one last time—and 283 Parsons graduates walked straight through with something to say. Titled “A Common Thread,” the 2025 BFA showcase took over the legendary store not as a nostalgic farewell, but as a way to reclaim the power of fashion. What was once a temple to luxury became a launchpad for fashion’s future. 

    The show was dense with ideas. Protective gear appeared: June Chen debuted breastplate looks inspired by samurai armor; Daewoong (Dae) Um and Laurence Wei twisted streetwear silhouettes into sophisticated distortions; and Caitlyn Lim pushed tailoring toward character dressing, turning structured garments into stories of identity. But the mood softened, too—Jizhuo Li’s pastel confection, influenced by ball-jointed dolls, offered a dreamy contrast, while Ryan Gdovin’s meticulous beadwork evoked ritual and delicacy on the runway.

    Parsons shows have always been about more than polish—and this year proved it again. These designers didn’t just show clothes, they raised the  stakes. Transformation was everywhere: in silhouette, in process, in the very idea of what fashion can hold. 

    One last show. One last space. And 283 beginnings. See the full BFA class of 2025 below.

    PHOTOGRAPHY: Kaz Senju

    Georgia Wenig
    Tianran Wang
    Ben Brill
    Matthew Beeston
    June Chen
    Sophie Shabot
    Yirui Chen
    Cheyi Xia
    Emma Gonzalez Pini
    Jimin Baek
    Tessa Hickman
    Tatyana Winfield
    Yuwen Qiu
    Zhimeng Liu
    Brooke Neuberger
    Jasmine Hui
    Sabina Jolis
    Avni Dalal
    Ivan Kirzonov
    Zhuoxi Hanson Zhao
    Yingying Tao
    Amanda Nian
    Ranelle Gee
    Pearl Lu
    Zehra Ali
    Ishita Jain
    Bella Rodriguez
    Krystal Ham
    Rebel Morgan
    Alya Toraman
    Richa Singh
    Dawn Xinyi Fang
    Victoria Tennant
    Mika Shimmura
    Arianna Martin
    Jack Stein
    Diana Schilling
    Christopher Seng
    Quinnlan Reynolds
    Hyerim Kim
    Lydia Austin
    Theo Tittle
    Ke Liu
    Ye Bok Hwang
    Heidi Kim
    Ryan Gdovin
    Haoran Chen
    Haoran Chen
    Kathryn Lee
    Keara Friel
    Fiona Sun
    Samuel Hwang
    Sarah Etukudo
    Marcia La Vecchia Galan
    Shuwen Yang
    Patrick McNulty
    Zikang Liu
    Andrew Ng
    Minyi Zhang
    Parker Benfield
    Zhou Zhou
    Sydney Levy
    Shixing Wang
    Tassos Andreas
    Becky Wei
    Chaewon Lyla Kim
    Reina Quinonez
    William Zornek
    Cindi Zhang
    Renee Deng
    Zewen Shao
    Zhitong Liu
    Valentine Reynaud
    Shriya Myneni
    Shimoni Patel
    Julian Wolfe
    Monica Niu
    Haeri Jang
    Wenbin Jax Zhou
    Ryan Leung
    Beyza Nur Öz
    Dae Um
    Hanson Hu
    Dahye Bae
    Elizabeth Miller
    Pono Skousen
    Tianyun Lan
    Natasha Wang
    Ariah Hamburg
    Ariel Weinberg
    Esther Lee
    Ari Jang
    Aya Kim
    Greta Mosher
    Xinna Hong
    Rohini Sarkar Mukherjee
    Sadie Frazier
    Yuhe Tracy Lin
    Olive Eng-Canty
    Cat Mednick
    Kailey Kim
    Alina Boulom
    Sky Chen
    Yulin Yang
    Seoyeon Bae
    Emilie Wang
    Niexiangyi Lydia Li
    Daya Stewart
    Jordan Wylie
    Jizhuo Li
    Miles Gaffney
    Danika Biscevic
    Hengfeng Li
    Yu-Tung Chen
    Xiaoqing Zhang
    Qingchun Chen
    Caitlyn Lim
    Valentina Chirkes
    Hannah Estrada
    Junlin Julia Qiu
    Jiangyuan Ai
    Maggie Gu
    Joy Latouf
    Keyi Zhao
    Yuhan Zhao
    Xiaonan Nancy Zhang
    Taysha Kim
    Guilherme Lacerda
    Senyao Zhang
    Daisy Han
    Chloe Choi
    Julia Colet
    Jiaqi Liu
    Eugenia Bolinaga
    Che Won Han Cho
    Hexuan Yin
    Yewon Lim
    Kwen Chen
    Bella Farrag
    Zhecheng Bao
    Catalina Torres Serrano
    Jaime Moreno Cebrián-Sagarriga
    Jiayi Shen
    Olivia Beresford
    Alizah Zariwala
    Rachel Sacksner
    Silin Gu
    Karina Rodriguez
    Lauren Kahn
    Kyungeun Kay Park
    Divine Mao
    Anjali Tandon
    Nia Lagurashvili
    River Hyde
    Macy Schreiber
    Christina Costanzo
    Woojin Ham
    Greer Samuels
    Issy Robins
    Vy Pham
    Jalyn Young
    Arianne Wortel
    Kayla Stephenson
    Yurong Zhao
    Chenchen Liu
    Kaeli Linton
    Meng Tong
    Alicia Corradini
    Laurence Wei
    Rochelle Yuan
    Lana Nguyen
    Xuange Qin
    Makayla Zhang
    Lucie Mowat
    Rui Zhu
    Jaemin Byeon
    Kaylin Trowbridge
    Shreejee Gupta
    Darcie Campbell
    Zara Boyd
    Amy Li
    Yijia Yolanda Zhou
    Zengyu Liu
    Chenchen Liu
    Yunxin Susan Sun
    Shanglin Link Li
    Lilian Siqi Rong
    Mahasin Abashar
    Ruoning Ma
    Ruoxi Wang
    Sarah Mann
    Vivian Lyu
    Zifei Liu
    Ziqi Zhang
    Hwanhee Krystal Lee
    Jingxuan Roxanne Zhao
    Gigi Gibowicz
    Ella Doyle
    Varsha Liu
    Sakshi Bhatia
    Jiaxun Li
    Ka Wai Jia Wan
    Soomin Oh &amp; Chai Lim Kang
    Angel Luo
    Rose Qi
    Alison Li
    Ella Kuckes
    Emily Prugnaud
    Gieun Chae
    Jiacheng Ma
    Kyungna Kiana Park
    Leyi Sandy Chen
    Linxuan Lyu
    Lucia Ingle
    Myrna Lily Sisson
    Nye Jia
    Sharon Liu
    Sunny Choi
    Tomoe Lin
    Wyatt Nguyen
    Xinran Lorraine Cheng
    Xinyi Hu
    Yutong Zhou
    Ronit Feldman
    Sofia Su
