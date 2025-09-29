This story appears in i-D issue 375, on newsstands September 22. Get your copy here.

Rihanna, Madonna, Miuccia Prada, and John Galliano agree: Pat McGrath is the greatest make-up artist of all time. In her free time (very rare!), Pat answers some questions from you, our i-D readers.

@FIREPETAL28 asks: When did you first realise you could create magic with your hands?

Pat McGrath: When I was younger, mixing homemade moisturisers in the kitchen. It was a full-circle moment when Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Hydrating Glow Cream came to life decades later. I’ve been formulating ever since.

@JEN.WSW asks: What was the one job that changed your life?

My first day on set with Steven Meisel changed everything. Then launching Pat McGrath Labs with GOLD 001. And I’ll never forget my first i-D cover [The Strength Issue, no. 111, December 1992. Cover girl: Nova!]. Each one was a turning point.

@JHGLADER asks: What is the one product I need to use on my skin?

Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Legendary Glow Setting Spray. It’s grip, glow, and glamour in one. I made it to bring runway radiance to real life.

@CLEMMYBABY333: What was your “I made it” moment?

Being knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in 2020. That was beyond! That said, I always feel like the real “moment” is just around the corner. There’s still so much more to do.

@ANAWOZA asks: What’s your craziest night out in fashion?

Too many to count. I rarely drink—maybe the occasional lychee martini—so I remember everything, and I love to dance until the sun comes up.

@USER193748382911 asks: Favourite album of all time?

There’s no way I could choose just one. I did a playlist for Apple Music called “Matriarchs”—Grace Jones, Lil Kim, etc. Every track is a masterclass in beauty, energy, and transformation.

@BLOBBY46CARDBOARD asks: How does it feel to be an icon?

Being called an icon—and “mother”—is an honour I carry with love. For me, beauty equals identity, strength, power, and transformation. It’s about pushing the boundaries of creativity, colour, and possibility.

@MRJULIANPAUL asks: Do you ever get bored of fashion?

Never. Fashion is theatre, elegance, rebellion—and above all, beauty. It keeps evolving and I evolve with it.

@NKINZIMI asks: What is your favourite scent memory?

The divine scent of swimming in a lake in the summer, surrounded by beautiful flowers, grass, and trees. Fresh, floral, almost otherworldly. It stays with you.

@BRYANVACA asks: Where do you look for inspiration?

Art, cinema, music, technology, texture, conversation… I’m constantly observing, collecting, imagining. The way skin glows under streetlights at 3am in Paris can spark a whole collection. Inspiration is everywhere when your eyes are open.