Polimoda Students Turn Personal History into Great Clothes

Twenty designers. One hundred looks. A runway staged inside Florence’s Stazione Leopolda, pulsing with story, memory, and experimentation. The Polimoda Graduate Show 2025 brought together a global class of designers to present collections that were less about trend, more about truth—garments that acted as self-portraits, cultural reflections, and emotional excavations.



This year’s theme—a journey into the purest form of creativity—was anything but abstract. It showed up in everything from sculptural urban armor to folkloric nostalgia, from disco-drenched hedonism to dystopian tailoring. Naomi Guzman Doran blended Japanese and Mexican coming-of-age rituals in a nuanced expression of bicultural identity; Keila Melany Mirmina turned Argentina’s class struggle into fashion’s own cinematic rebellion; Grigory Fedenko explored corruption and power through industrial symbolism; while Chloe Geyer brought childhood forest memories into soft, romantic form.



Each collection, created in Polimoda’s Manifattura Campus workshops and guided by figures like Massimiliano Giornetti and Tim Blanks, reflected a designer at the edge of professional maturity—and personal clarity. If this was a debut, it was also a declaration. These weren’t reinterpretations of fashion’s past, they were confrontations with the present and provocations for what comes next. See all twenty graduate collections from Polimoda’s class of 2025 below.

Nansen Capici

Amina Vanneling

Samuele Pampaloni

Sofia Sapena

Joseph Thomas Prince

Veronica Bezzeccheri

Naomi Guzman Duran

Farnia Salim

Derin Kemer

Grigory Fedenko

Eseniia Rybnikova

Leonardo Iori

Elena Azeglio

Filippo Montanini

Sophia Marais Ostervold

Huang Ying

Keila Melany Mirmina

Mandula Maczkó

Isabella Valdez

Chloe Geyer