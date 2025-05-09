Inside the “Diva-esque” Conclave with Pope Crave’s Chief Correspondent

Everyone loves when life imitates art. Or when a parody imitates—nay, shapes—reality. Such was the case when Pope Crave (@ClubConclave), a Pop Crave-meets-Club Chalamet, X account became the world’s de facto primary source for information around the conclave to elect Pope Leo XIV. The account’s founder Susan Bin began @ClubConclave around the Conclave movie’s release, naturally evolving to follow the actual Conclave only two months after Conclave was snubbed at the Academy Awards. (Justice for Tucci, etc.)



What made Pope Crave so engaging wasn’t just of-the-minute Papal Memes, but real on-the-ground reporting, including Cardinal street style “yassified to protect their anonymity.” This, thanks to Amanda Contessa, a student in Rome who felt the calling of Pope Crave and arrived in Vatican City to spread the good word. i-D caught up with Amanda on the day of Pope Leo XIV’s election to understand how the holy Tweets came to be.

(EXCLUSIVE) A check-in from our boots-on-the-ground local Vatican correspondent Amanda @lilsushifreakk! Let the Pope Crave team know any hyper-specific notes app observations you need from us pic.twitter.com/pxk0mvK0wf — Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) May 8, 2025



i-D: How did you end up in Vatican City for the conclave? And how did you link up with Pope Crave?



Amanda Contessa: I’m a university student here in Rome and live within walking distance of Vatican City! A funny story, really—I was in class for a final presentation and was scrolling X (sorry, professor!) when I saw another fellow correspondent’s post from Conclave Eve. Thinking to myself, “I wonder if I could do that?” I half-jokingly sent a message to Pope Crave, not expecting a response as they’ve been hard at work, but I got a reply within 5 minutes. The rest is history, and I’m so grateful for them allowing me to be a small part of their community!



What has the mood been in Vatican City for the past couple days? Exciting? Scary? Lots of tourists?



“Hypnotic” is the best word to describe it. Given its history, there’s always been a natural gravitas to the Vatican, but this was on a completely different scale. I people-watched small connections between strangers and heard quiet chatter of predictions in cafes. The excitement was palpable, but so were the nerves; people wanted a leader who would safeguard their right to a safe existence. We were all living history.

What’s the most surprising thing about the conclave?



How diva-esque it is. The grandeur, the secretiveness of it all. It is as if Rupaul’s Drag Race and Survivor had a baby who was a Catholic. But beneath the gags, it is a ritual steeped in tradition; the secrecy is a beautiful symbolism for how serious the decision truly is.



What’s your favorite Pope Crave meme?



Not so much a meme, but a running motif in Pope Crave’s lore is putting the zucchetto (small red hat for clerics) onto photos of the Conclave actors or pre-existing memes to Conclave-ify them. I don’t think I’ll look at a zucchetto the same again.



Which cardinal were you rooting for?



Cardinals Tagle or Zuppi. Knowing of their support for Francis and him of theirs, it would have been wonderful to see either one of them follow in his footsteps.



What’s your opinion of Pope Leo XIV?



Honestly, he was not on my radar because I didn’t know who he was. So many names, so little time to remember. So sorry to him! However, given the current global climate, he exists very politically; I hope his leadership is marked by grace, humility, and a deep reverence for every human being—just as God intended.





THE OFFICIAL POPE CRAVE PRESS PASS. PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA GOD'S LIGHT SHINES UPON POPE CRAVE. PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA "DIVA SIGHTING" PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA HARRY STYLES IS IN THAT CROWD SOMEWHERE (PROBABLY). PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA CARDINAL CONTESSA. PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA THE OFFICIAL POPE CRAVE PRESS PASS. PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA GOD'S LIGHT SHINES UPON POPE CRAVE. PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA "DIVA SIGHTING" PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA HARRY STYLES IS IN THAT CROWD SOMEWHERE (PROBABLY). PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA CARDINAL CONTESSA. PHOTO: AMANDA CONTESSA

Who is the best pope of all time?



Given I’ve only lived to see three Popes, I do have to say Papa Francesco; his dedication to the impoverished and progressing the Church will always have my respect. And then, there are the historical divas: Pope Urban VII – shortest reign ever? Very limited edition, very chic. Demure, if you will.



Who were you rooting for in Conclave?



Benítez. Benítez. Benítez.



What do you make of the NYT Styles piece about crosses being a hot accessory?



Oof. I have not worn a cross since my high school graduation, so I’m unsure! It’s really the person’s prerogative. If it makes you feel closer to God, your community, and yourself—it’s wonderful, and you should feel a deep sense of pride. I don’t have much to say for grand fashion statements, whether for virality or some other ulterior motives. If it doesn’t directly affect how you live your life, you should not be bothered by others’ choices. Different strokes for different folks.



Should the conclave have been longer?



No! I don’t like waiting. Anticipatory anxiety will always be my vice.