Prague, Straight-Up!

photography Johana Kasalicka

Every time I come back to my hometown, Prague, I am often caught somewhere between nostalgia and the city’s dynamic transformation. Documenting the young generation, I trace the new liberal attitudes, an emerging openness, and the fresh artistic energy that is reshaping post-socialist life.

Alia, 21

Best thing about living in Prague? Feeling safe as a woman. I can go out at 3 a.m. wearing whatever I want without fear, which was new for me. If visiting Prague for one day, where would you take someone first? Náplavka by the river — it’s a beautiful area with unique cafes and a great view. What would you tell someone who’s never been to Prague? It feels like a fairy tale. Even bad days feel lighter when walking around the city. Favorite memory in the city? Playing for a thousand people at Stalin with my friends. Describe Prague in three words. Mysterious, inspiring, cool. What’s your comfort food? Dal chawal (lentils and rice). Do you see yourself staying in Prague long-term? I do. I feel like there’s a lot of potential in this city — because it’s so intimate, you get to know people for who they are rather than their title or who they are in the professional world. What’s something you’re excited about right now? My upcoming music projects. And moving flats.

Antonie, 27

If I were visiting Prague for one day, where would you take me first? To Mánes Gallery, Žižkov, Vinohrady, Prague Castle. Where is the best view in the city? Stalin or Vítkov. How would you describe Prague in three words? Punk, original, unique. What’s the best thing you’ve done this week? I was able to work on things and projects that I enjoy. What’s your favorite thing you’re wearing today? The blue skirt I designed. Who got you into dressing the way you do? My ex-boyfriend inspired me to start being creative again… so I was inspired by him and other people from Prague as well. What’s your go-to comfort food? Something sweet. I love to bake. Bábovky, buchty, koláče, cookies. What’s something you want to learn this year? I’d like to learn Italian.

Natálie, 24

If I were visiting Prague for one day, where would you take me first? For a long walk. I like to show people all the different parts of Prague, because each area is so different. Which part of Prague feels most like home to you? For me, it’s Smíchov, which is controversial because it’s one of the most hated parts of the city. But I spent my childhood there. It’s nostalgic for me, and I know it really well. What’s the best thing you’ve done this week? I went to see the Spirited Away screening in Grébovka. It was outside, a lot of people were there, and it was free. Who or what got you into dressing the way you do? Honestly, it took lots of tries and misses. My high school fashion was bad, but I can see patterns forming that I wear now. I like mixing super girly and vintage things with modern, edgy looks. That’s really who I am, and I love expressing it through what I wear. Something you want to learn this year? I want to learn to be by myself more. I tend to get into my head when I’m not around people, so I need to start appreciating being alone.

Tanya, 24

What’s your go-to comfort food? Bread with butter and Edam cheese (30%), and I definitely overuse it. If I were visiting Prague for one day, where would you take me first? I would take you through all the most touristy places here — fuck being cool, we would enjoy it without shame. And we would eat trdelník with all the toppings! What would you tell someone who’s never been to Prague? I would ask if they believe in fairytales. Prague is a mystical place. What’s the best viewpoint in Prague? Probably when you break into any abandoned house and climb to the rooftop. The view is always sweet. What’s your favorite memory in this city? The first date with my boyfriend. We walked through Prokopské Údolí, drank about five liters of wine, and fell in love with each other. Describe Prague in three words. Demanding, mysterious, free. What would you like to learn this year? I finally want to learn how to crochet properly. I’ve made too many ugly hats.

Linda, 29

What’s your favorite memory in this city? Probably summer nights and the day drinking in the parks — just being with people I care about. What’s the best thing about living in Prague right now? Being Slovak, it’s unique how a foreign country can feel so much like home. People in Prague have a strong sense of community, and the city somehow feels big enough to explore yet small enough to belong. What’s the best thing you’ve done this week? Experiencing 17th November as a celebration of democracy and freedom — a day that feels especially meaningful in our times. What’s your favorite thing you’re wearing today? Absolutely this kunterakt corset — it almost feels like a part of my body armor. Who or what got you into dressing the way you do? It started from being frustrated with the fashion system and bored of perfect, factory-made clothes; now it’s more about creating positive futures by working with textile waste.

Tomáš, 26

What’s the best thing about living in Prague right now? For me it’s the safety, my community, and the architecture — it’s an aesthetically pleasing city. If I was visiting Prague for one day, where would you take me? Vinohrady or Stromovka Park. What’s the best view in Prague? Hanspaulka. What’s your favorite memory in the city? When I moved here — I was sitting in Letná, overlooking the city, and I was so excited that I would be living here. How would you describe Prague in three words? Old, busy, dark. What was the best thing you’ve done this week? I compensated for my sleep deprivation. What got you into dressing the way you do? Music and people around me. What’s your go-to comfort food? I love all kinds of spreads, with bread. What’s something you want to learn this year? Be more patient.

Amelia, 22

What’s the best thing about living in Prague right now? I guess the safety of the city. And how everything is close. How has Prague changed since you were a kid? I grew up in Karlín. I feel like it got much more businessy and wealthy. More expensive. More gentrified. More white. A lot of the Romani communities got pushed out, which I think is important to say. What’s the best view in the city? I really like Vítkov. There are these rock walls where you can sit and watch over most of the city. What’s your favorite thing you’re wearing today? My top – I’m really into lace. I’m trying to embrace my urge to dress more femininely. I got my nipples pierced recently, and it completely changed how I feel about my chest. Wearing feminine things doesn’t make me feel as shy walking down the street anymore. I feel like I’m accessorized, not sexualized. What’s something you’re excited about right now? I’m releasing a new record with my second, anonymous project, and collaborating with friends on all the visuals. I’m also starting a youth club at Petrohradská — a space for young people who want to create and do something meaningful together. I’m not leading it; I’m just giving them the platform. If you had a billboard in the middle of Prague, what would it say? “Stop the genocide.” There’s almost nothing about it in the Czech media. Most of the coverage is pro-Israel, and I can’t watch it anymore.

Piqi Miqi, 37

What’s the best thing about living in Prague right now? My friends, my chosen family here. They’re lovely and supportive. Do you have a lot of international friends, or are they mostly Czech? Some are Czech, but most are foreigners. Prague isn’t the most diverse city, but somehow it’s easy to meet people from all over the world here. If I was visiting Prague for one day, where would you take me first? To one of my favorite vegan restaurants called Chutnej. What’s the best view in the city? Vítkov Park. It’s a far walk up, but the view of the entire city is worth it. What’s something you’re excited about right now? I’m super excited about my music that’s coming out in 2026. How has the city changed since you moved there? Social media and globalization have created less differences between nations far apart, especially when it comes to youth culture. I feel like you’ll find more similarities than differences in style, fashion, food, and music taste than you would 15 years ago, when Prague was more isolated.

Lena, 29

What would you tell someone who has never been to Prague? Come in autumn, the light is incredible during this time of year. Eat great food, walk everywhere, and go to the theatre or dancing. Prague in three words? Intense, cultural, open-minded. What’s your go-to comfort food? Ramen. There is nothing better. If you could have a billboard in the middle of Prague, what would it say? “Educate yourself. Please.” What part of Prague feels the most like home to you? Vinohrady — I have only ever lived here. After moving to Prague from Paris, I found it to be the most comforting part of the city. The streets are wide and colourful. What’s something you are excited about? I am preparing my second solo exhibition. It’s happening in April next year. I can’t wait. What got you into dressing the way you do? Kathleen Hanna, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Ian Curtis, John Galliano, Sex Pistols, David Bowie, PJ Harvey, Joan Jett, Depeche Mode, and punks I met in my hometown in Slovakia when I was 15. I could go on.

Mohammed, 28

If you were visiting Prague for one day, where would you take me first? Vyšehrad — it’s like a mini Prague in one place. Amazing village-like walk, the views are spectacular. What’s the best thing you’ve done this week? I went bouldering with friends I hadn’t seen in a while. What’s something you’re excited about right now? I just bought an air fryer, and younger me would be shocked by how excited I am about it. Honestly, it feels life-changing being able to make a quick meal after work and I have so many saved recipes to try. What’s your go-to comfort food? Pho. What’s something you want to learn this year? I want to discover the decision-maker in me and learn how to strengthen him. Lately I’ve noticed I get overwhelmed when I have to make a decision, so this year I want to understand that part of myself better and try to learn how to separate myself from the choices.

Bystřík, 23

What would you tell someone who’s never been to Prague? It’s kind of like walking in a museum. Where is the best view in the city? There are many good ones, but for me it’s Petřín. I love sunsets and I love the cathedral. What’s the best thing you’ve done this week? Doing nothing. Who or what got you into dressing the way you do? Me. And Lady Gaga. I grew up in a village and had no representation of people like me on the streets, in media or books – nowhere. But because I had access to the internet, I could see someone like her – so different and unique. I didn’t understand a word she said at first, but she was celebrated, and it felt freeing. She raised me in many ways. What’s your go-to comfort food? Pasta, or anything Central & Eastern European. I love halušky, svíčková, and segedín. What’s something you want to learn this year? To trust myself. That’s what I want to learn – by choosing and deciding. If you had a billboard in the middle of Prague, what would it say or show? It would definitely be a really cunty picture of me with a meaningful text. “Be kind.” Or: “You lose yourself each time you don’t speak your truth.”