Pull&Bear is ushering in a new wave of fashion collaboration with the launch of Canvas for Creativity, an initiative designed to empower emerging talent. This new platform reimagines traditional partnerships by offering young designers access to an extensive suite of resources, enabling them to create collections that blend innovation, sustainability, and accessibility. The initiative’s debut showcases the work of two rising stars from the British Fashion Council’s prestigious NEWGEN program: Chet Lo and Johanna Parv. Their anticipated capsule collections, set to launch this month at Selfridges and online.



For both Lo and Parv, this collaboration was an opportunity to experiment on a grander scale. “We were really able to let our imaginations run free since they have the tools that us younger brands simply don’t have,” Lo, known for his bold, futuristic aesthetic, says. “It’s really a beautiful and fun project for us!” Parv echoed Lo’s sentiment: “What excites me most is that this initiative is actively redefining the fashion industry’s collaboration model,” she says, “allowing emerging designers like myself the freedom to innovate on a larger scale—it serves as a model for how creative voices can also coexist within commercial spaces.”



For his pieces, Lo leaned into his textural innovations. “While we have our fun signature spikes, our real signature is in developing textiles,” he says. “In the spirit of that, we worked with Pull&Bear to utilise interesting techniques and have fun with a menagerie of fabrics.” Meanwhile, Parv kept her core design principles of functional elegance and adaptability intact. “Maintaining my brand’s identity was important throughout this collaboration,” she says. “By selecting technical fabrics, ergonomic cuts, and attention to detail, I was able to infuse my signature style into the collection, all while aligning with Pull&Bear’s youthful and dynamic aesthetic.”



Both designers embraced the challenge of making their avant-garde designs commercially viable. Lo approached the process as a learning experience. “For us, we also have to constantly be thinking about commercial appeal,” he says. “I was able to bounce ideas with Pull&Bear and ask them what they thought about certain concepts and see what they thought of it in terms of marketability—I learned a lot!” Parv too leveraged Pull&Bear’s large-scale infrastructure to test the adaptability of her designs. “The collaboration was a way to explore how my ideas can resonate on a larger scale, proving that everyday clothing can be both technical and expressive,” she says. “Pull&Bear already has the infrastructure for commercial production and knows how to manufacture from scratch with the goal price in mind.”

The inspiration behind each collection was as unique as their design philosophies. Lo was motivated by the wearer. “The larger part of the inspiration behind the designs was really imagining the confident person that would be wearing the collection,” he says. “We really were inspired by the customer so the pieces were designed to be mixed and matched into your daily wardrobe.” Parv was driven by environment, designing for movement across different landscapes. “The collection was inspired by the seamless transition between urban cycling and beach environments, exploring how garments can adapt to different settings and movements,” she says. “It was also important to ensure the collection was unisex, allowing for versatile, functional pieces that cater to a wide range of wearers.”



For both designers, material experimentation played a crucial role in shaping their collections. Lo emphasised a specific pleated technique that became a defining feature in multiple pieces, while Parv focused on high-performance textiles like coated linen, lightweight nylons, and quick-dry fabrics.



The upcoming Selfridges pop-up will provide an opportunity for consumers to experience the collections firsthand. Lo hopes shoppers feel the attitude behind his pieces. “Seeing the collection in person brings its energy and vision to life,” he says. “I also think that the affordable price-point will allow people to feel chic without breaking the bank.” Parv wants visitors to appreciate the fusion of function and aesthetics. “I hope that visitors to the Selfridges pop-up experience the mix of functionality and elegance that defines this collection,” she says.



Both designers view this collaboration as a blueprint for future industry partnerships. As Parv notes, “Future collaborations should prioritise creative autonomy for independent designers while leveraging the resources and reach of major brands. This synergy allows for the preservation of unique design identities and fosters innovation, making avant-garde fashion accessible to a wider audience.” With Canvas for Creativity, Pull&Bear is setting a new standard for brand-designer partnerships. Give these designers the right support and freedom, and their true creativity flourishes.