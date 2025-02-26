Raimundo’s Jean-ius

Raimundo Langlois is wearing perfect jeans. As he describes the cut, “It’s really low and it pulls up your butt and then it stacks nicely.” The designer’s eponymous label is known for them—an eye-wateringly low bootcut jean that can be spotted on everyone from Kaia Gerber to The Dare. The Parsons graduate-turned-model-turned-designer is also the perfect model for his jeans. Langlois is tall and lanky, thoughtful in response and has an early 2000s type of Calvin Klein coolness about him. Beyond jeans, the clothes Langlois makes are crisp (verging on affectless) elevated iterations of the standard preppy uniform—sheer henleys, lace camisoles, and baby pink layered polos. The collection, though, is deceptive. In the sartorial anonymity he’s created, the wearer stands out even more—and with closer inspection, secretive details become apparent: hidden vents, sneaky pockets, and other design fake-outs. Essentially, people might not immediately recognize that the polo you’re wearing is Raimundo, but they do know you look amazing.



The designer’s latest Spring/Summer 2025 campaign is an eerie recreation of early Abercrombie Suburbia, but with Langlois’ trademark sharp sensibility that’s allowed him to distill prep into something edgier. It was shot by Bella Newman in Langlois’ hometown of Chappaqua, Westchester (where he still lives). He describes the imagery as, “A distant memory, with a warm glow around everything. I just want to make it feel like a dream.” This new collection builds out his world—erotic, lightly sinister as if danger lurks just off-camera. It’s populated entirely by gorgeous people whose smiles are too wide and zippers are too tiny. Ahead of the launch I caught up with the designer to get his thoughts on denim.

Distressed Denim: I kind of miss holes in denim. It’s definitely a mall vibe, which I like. I’m excited to do something destroyed.



Canadian Tuxedo: Cute. I like girls in it.



Least Favorite Denim: Stretch denim. Though there’s a way to make every cut of denim very sexy. But right now, I’m really feeling the hips.



Denim: It’s such a narrow box where you can tweak all the small details.



Sleeping in Jeans: On the couch. Definitely don’t recommend.

Washes: It’s mostly about the washes for us. Since we’re happy with the shape, we might as well dig in a little more on the washes. I want to do black next.



Skinny Jeans: I used to wear a lot of super-skinny Hedi Dior Jeans. They’re similarly cut really low. I love the feeling.



Flare: Also cool.



Earliest denim memory: I didn’t wear jeans at all. I could only wear Khakis and a polo shirt everyday until I was 13—I liked order. It was effectively a uniform. Now I wear [Raimundo Langlois jeans] everyday.