    Phresh Out the Runway!

    From Dior’s sculpted volumes to Balenciaga’s alien leathers, i-D takes Spring 2026’s most directional looks for a spin.

    Fashion

    i-D Team

    OCTOBER 10, 2025

    photography by RICHIE LEE DAVIS
    styling by RONNIE HART

    We knew this season was going to hit different. The boots? Down. The proportions? Shifting tectonic plates. From London’s underground to Paris’s chic, the Big Four energy was seismic—and all eyes were on the shape of things. Designers pushed, pulled, and redefined the body in every direction.

    We shot the pieces that captured that embodied that tension: A Delft cargo skirt and tricorn hat from Jonathan Anderson’s debut womenswear collection at Dior; a Jean Paul Gaultier transparent bodysuit with a serpent embroidered to coil around every limb; a sculptural off-the-shoulder leather jacket at Balenciaga (and ginormous alien shades to match); and August Barron’s twisted take on housewives, complete with pastel drapes and the cuntiest boots of the season.

    These were the looks that defined Spring 2026—and they’re just for you.

    Shirt, skirt, shoes, hat: Dior
    Dress, mask: Matières Fécales, Shoes: Amina Muaddi
    Pant, suspenders, hat, bracelet: Vaquera, Shoes: Amina Muaddi
    Dress, shoes, sunglasses: Jean Paul Gaultier
    Top, skirt: Dilara Findikoglu, Mask: Matières Fécales
    Jumpsuit: Jean Paul Gaultier, Shoes: Amina Muaddi
    Top, jeans, shoes, handbag: McQueen
    Top, pant, belt, shoes, sunglasses, handbag: Balenciaga
    Coat, top, shorts, scarf, boots, handbag: Burberry
    Pant, suspenders, hat, bracelet: Vaquera
    Shirt, skirt, hat: Dior

    photography RICHE DAVIS
    stylist RON HARTLEBEN 
    photo assistant HAMISH SINCLAIR 
    hair MATTHEW SOSNOWSKI
    makeup LEANA ARDELEANU
    model PRINNIE STOTT (D1 MODELS)
    casting ROXANE DIA

    Dress, boots, handbag: August Barron

