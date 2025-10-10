Phresh Out the Runway!

photography by RICHIE LEE DAVIS
We knew this season was going to hit different. The boots? Down. The proportions? Shifting tectonic plates. From London’s underground to Paris’s chic, the Big Four energy was seismic—and all eyes were on the shape of things. Designers pushed, pulled, and redefined the body in every direction.
We shot the pieces that captured that embodied that tension: A Delft cargo skirt and tricorn hat from Jonathan Anderson’s debut womenswear collection at Dior; a Jean Paul Gaultier transparent bodysuit with a serpent embroidered to coil around every limb; a sculptural off-the-shoulder leather jacket at Balenciaga (and ginormous alien shades to match); and August Barron’s twisted take on housewives, complete with pastel drapes and the cuntiest boots of the season.
These were the looks that defined Spring 2026—and they’re just for you.
photography RICHE DAVIS
stylist RON HARTLEBEN
photo assistant HAMISH SINCLAIR
hair MATTHEW SOSNOWSKI
makeup LEANA ARDELEANU
model PRINNIE STOTT (D1 MODELS)
casting ROXANE DIA