Reebok Brings Culture Home

In London, community has always been the engine of culture. To celebrate that fact, Reebok is bringing its legacy back to the streets that helped shape its history, with the launch of Reebok Full Circle, a three-day cultural hub taking over The Vinyl Factory in Soho from today until Sunday.



Designed to support a new generation of creatives and emerging talent, the project is an extension of the brand’s forward-looking ethos, building on the momentum of its ‘Born Classic. Worn for Life.’ campaign.



Reebok Full Circle emphasizes their relationship with British culture, which has run deep since the sportswear brand’s start. Since then, its Classics silhouettes have been embedded in everyday life across the UK, from hangouts at the football pitch to dancing all night at warehouse raves. Reebok earned that reputation amongst subcultures because they were accessible, durable, and unpretentious. That democratic spirit underpins Full Circle. The idea is to recognize the communities who keep the culture going, and invest back into them.



Inside the space, that intention comes to life through collaboration. Legendary photographer Ewen Spencer, who is best known for documenting British youth culture, has curated an exhibition that brings together his own work on underground movements, as well as images by emerging photographers. Selected by Spencer through an open call, the participating artists include Raphael Monzo, Kadeen Brown, and Alec Jafrato. Instead of placing these voices in a separate room, Reebok invites them to stand on an equal footing with one of the scene’s most established documentarians.

Saturday shifts the focus to sound. South London rapper K Trap hosts open Reemix sessions, offering selected up-and-coming artists studio access, collaboration time, and mentorship. Elsewhere, a print workshop led by Ed Phipps taps into Britain’s DIY rave lineage, inviting participants to design and print using traditional techniques. It nods to a time when culture spread through tangible objects rather than digital feeds, a signal that hands-on creation still matters. Customization stations, including leather tag personalization via Greater Goods CADDY mobile studio, extend that ethos of co-creation. Here, nothing is too precious to be reimagined. Even the retail moment follows suit: 10 pairs of Reebok Classic will be sold each day at their original 90s retail price of £44.99, reinforcing the idea that style should be shared, not siloed.



Reebok Full Circle acts as an acknowledgement that British culture has always been collaborative—stitched together by photographers, MCs, designers, DJs, and kids with ideas. By offering space and tangible resources, it suggests that Reebok’s heritage lies in empowering the community to shape what happens next.



The event takes place at The Vinyl Factory, 51 Poland St, London W1F 7ND, is open from 12pm Friday February 27th to Sunday March 1st.