Whether it’s the sweater you accidentally stole from a past situationship, or the khakis you dug out from the inner recesses of your older sister’s closet, J. Crew’s everyday collegiate style has quietly shaped the way Americans dress—and left a lasting imprint on our memories. At the center of that story sits the instantly recognizable Rollneck sweater. Now handed over to five emerging designers, that familiarity became the perfect starting point for something new.



“The Rollneck has always been a reflection of how people actually want to dress,” says Olympia Gayot, Creative Director of Women’s and Children’s Design at J.Crew. “Effortless, intuitive, and personal.”



Rather than treating it as something precious, the brand decided to invite five independent American designers—BUCI NYC, Collina Strada, ECKHAUS LATTA, Patrick Taylor, and Tanner Fletcher—to reinterpret the sweater after nearly 40 years. The idea wasn’t to erase the rollneck’s identity, but to see what happens when an icon is placed in conversation with the present.



“For us, it’s about opening the door and creating space,” Gayot explains. “These designers represent the next generation shaping American fashion today, each with a distinct voice and point of view.” The designers are all part of New York’s downtown creative community, and each designer brought their own visual language to the project. “Each one was unmistakably its designer, yet still deeply connected to the original Rollneck,” says Gayot.



As we head into a sleepless New York Fashion Week, filled with back-to-back shows and parties, The Rollneck™ Remix is a reminder that American fashion is about momentum—and the new voices driving it.





ECKHAUS LATTA (Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta)



Can you describe your reimagined sweater in three words?



Moments, color field, wheat.



The rollneck is an iconic J. Crew piece. Which cultural icon would you choose to wear your sweater?



A heroine in a Nancy Meyers’ film.



What was the first idea or reference that shaped your design?



This feels very familiar.



What were you listening to while creating this sweater?



James K.



What gets you through fashion week?



The love of fashion.





Patrick Taylor



Can you describe your reimagined sweater in three words?



Wind, sea, sails.



The rollneck is an iconic J. Crew piece. Which cultural icon would you choose to wear your sweater?



Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim have this incredible blend of effortless style and family warmth; it’s exactly the spirit I imagined when designing this jumper.



What was the first idea or reference that shaped your design?



I grew up competitively sailing on the coast of England. So I had an immediate connection with J.Crew’s nautical history.



How did you make the sweater your own while honoring the original?



The original Rollnecks were full of bold, playful color, and I wanted to echo that energy through color blocking, inspired by the vibrant colors of boats and sailing. Color is central to my brand, and it’s where our worlds merge effortlessly.



What were you listening to while creating this sweater?



400 Lux by Lorde.





Tanner Fletcher



Can you describe your reimagined sweater in three words?



Nautical, timeless, complement inducing.



The rollneck is an iconic J. Crew piece. Which cultural icon would you choose to wear your sweater?



Martha Stewart.



What was the first idea or reference that shaped your design?



Victorian era school uniforms, particularly the sailor style details that often featured a flap across the back. We were drawn to the idea of taking something traditionally “proper” and structured and reworking it into something more relaxed and wearable.



What’s inspiring you in the studio right now?



As we’re getting ready for debuting our newest wedding collection, the things inspiring us are true love, orchestras that blow your socks off, romantic candlelight, organ solos, and church bells.



What gets you through fashion week?



Being grateful, pinching ourselves, and remembering that our dreams are coming true!





Collina Strada (Hillary Taymour)



Can you describe your reimagined sweater in three words?



Playful, cozy, romantic.



The rollneck is an iconic J. Crew piece. Which cultural icon would you choose to wear your sweater?



I feel like this sweater gives Drew Barrymore.



How did you make the sweater your own while honoring the original?



I added some signature lace energy as well as Collina’s favorite color combo, pink and green.



Which song were you listening to while creating this sweater?



I always create in silence lol.



What’s inspiring you in the studio right now?



Vampires.





BUCI NYC (Mishka Ivanovic)



Can you describe your reimagined sweater in three words?



Feminine, timeless, elegant.



The rollneck is an iconic J. Crew piece. Which cultural icon would you choose to wear your sweater?



Vikki Dougan.



How did you make the sweater your own while honoring the original?



I wanted to protect its simplicity—and therefore its longevity. The roll neck has always felt like a piece that lives in a wardrobe for years, absorbing memories, passed down from mother to daughter.



What’s inspiring you in the studio right now?



My team, their work ethic, creativity and care for the community we are building. Also Herringbone Ponchos with matching mini skirts!



What gets you through fashion week?



An early bedtime!