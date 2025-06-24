Worn to Be Yours: Savannah Stacey Keenan Moves in Loafers That Evolve

Savannah Stacey Keenan doesn’t slow down. The London-based skateboarder and model spends her days skating the city, shooting campaigns, hopping between neighborhoods. Always in motion. Her clothes have to move with her, and her shoes have to keep up. That’s what makes the Dr. Martens Adrian loafer such a natural fit. “One thing I love about the Adrian is that the leather rubs off to reveal the silver color underneath the more I wear them,” she says. “It’s nice to have something that looks better the more I wear it.”



That lived-in feel, the personal story told through wear, is what makes the Adrian more than just a shoe. It’s a silhouette that evolves with its wearer, changing over time, aging into something entirely unique. Made with Arcadia leather with a high-shine base dye and contrasting topcoat. The intriguing rub-off technique uncovers the vibrant underlying colour, adding depth to every stride. “It’s a shoe I’ve always liked,” she says. “The rub-off finish makes it even better. It’s got its own personality.”

Betty Oxlade-Martin Betty Oxlade-Martin

Built to last, built to move. For someone like Savannah—who rarely spends a day in one place—that matters. “I’m always on the go,” she says. “Whether I’m skating at Stockwell, heading to a friend’s place, out in Soho… I’ll wear something all day and see how it changes. That’s what I like.”



She talks about style the way she talks about skating: not too serious, but always intentional. “When I skate, I wear trackies. They’re comfortable and they move with me,” she says. “But if I’m going out, I’ll swap in trousers—something neater. I usually change shoes too.” The Adrian fits into that transition perfectly: polished enough for a pub, grounded enough for her pace. It’s that mix of form and function, archive and edge, that feels true to how Savannah dresses. “I try to buy fewer things now. Better quality. Things I’ll actually wear in,” she says. “The Adrian makes sense. It’s not just a statement shoe. It’s a ‘live your life in it’ shoe.”

Even her favorite London spot, Waterloo Bridge, speaks to this quiet sense of wear and return. “The views never get old,” she says. “It’s one of those places that feels different every time. Depending on the day, the light, your mood.”



Like the Adrian itself, it’s not about perfection, it’s about progression. Scuffs, shifts, and signs of life aren’t flaws. They’re part of the story. For Savannah, every mark is earned. Every day, whether she’s skating, working, or simply moving through the city, leaves its trace. And that’s the beauty of a shoe like the Adrian: it doesn’t just keep up—it keeps getting better.



Talent: Savannah Keenan

Photographer: Betty Oxlade Martin

Photo assistant: Phoebe Somerfield