Scent, strength & self-expression with Kanah Flex

When it comes to determination, Kanah Flex has it. The London-based dancer started his career in dance by teaching himself through YouTube videos and busking on the streets, which eventually led him to be discovered by FKA twigs in 2014. What started as a dream, has now turned into a skyrocketing career, and he’s about to set off on a new and exciting journey on stage in Georgia.



For Kanah, dance isn’t just performance – it is tied to self-expression and confidence. It is a form of meditation, and a tool to communicate through movement. Ralph Lauren’s new fragrance, Ralph’s Club New York, holds the same energy. Elevated, sensual, and commanding, the fragrance is made to leave a lasting impression – much like Kanah’s dance. Fronted by Usher, the scent hones in on success, the pursuit of dreams, and takes inspiration from the city of dreams.



We sat down with the dancer, talking about all things confidence, performance, career, and of course, his relationship with fragrance.

Tell me about yourself. When did you start dancing?

My name is Kanah. I’m from London, and I started dancing about 15 years ago. I taught myself on YouTube, and then I started performing. I got scouted by FKA twigs, who then had me perform (with her) at the MOBO Awards. After that, I went on tour, did a campaign, and the rest is history.



How do you go about picking a fragrance for yourself, and what do you look for?

It has to be something distinctive. Something powerful, not too overbearing, but nice and instantly recognizable. If you smell it, you know exactly what it is. I think that translates with my dance as well. If I danced as a silhouette, or with a balaclava and glasses, people would still notice and say, “That’s Kanah.” My fragrance has to resemble that principle.



Scent is often tied to specific memories. If Ralph’s Club New York, was tied to a moment in your life, what would it be?

After four months on tour, going to an afterparty in New York, staying in a nice hotel, surrounded by great people. It reminds me of those kinds of moments. I had just finished a show, and afterwards, we headed back to a hotel in the Lower East Side. [I was] surrounded by all kinds of creatives artists, dancers, designers, dreamers each one shining in their own lane. We ended up on the rooftop, music spilling into the night, everyone moving with their own rhythm, and their own story. There was this wild, beautiful energy in the air like anything was possible.



I remember standing out on the terrace, the city lights stretching out beneath me, and just taking a moment to breathe it all in. [I was] thinking about how far I’ve come, how much I’ve grown, and realized that there’s still so much more ahead of me.

Do you feel like scent plays a big part in your everyday life and does it impact your confidence?

Yeah, I feel like scents trigger memories. Just having a fragrance makes me feel good, you know? So yes, it definitely plays a role in my confidence.



This fragrance aims to leave a lasting impression, how do you make sure your dance also leaves a mark?

When people see me dance, they often describe it as painful, but I portray pain as something beautiful. That transformation is what leaves a mark. My dance is a catalyst – I turn pain into beauty.



This scent is very modern, with an irreverent masculinity. What does bold, modern masculinity look like in dance?

For me, masculinity is about discipline. Nowadays people act on every feeling, but not all feelings are right. As a man, you have to endure and do things regardless of how you feel – get up for work, and commit to responsibilities. Dance takes sacrifice, discipline, and self-control. I could have been out partying, chasing girls, but instead I trained. That discipline is the masculine part of my dance.

Usher is the face of Ralph’s Club New York. How does he exemplify sophistication and excellence?

I used to watch his music videos and copy his moves. He’s left a huge trademark and inspired so many artists. He’s definitely left his mark. His roller skating recently was crazy too!



If this fragrance was a person, how would you describe them?

Organized, simple, and standout. Someone instantly recognizable, even from a distance, because of the bottle.



Dance evokes so many emotions. What does it invoke for you?

For me, it brings darkness, anger, happiness, calmness, but mostly freedom. Freedom from other people’s opinions, freedom to move however I want, sometimes even without technique. Dance gives me that sense of release.



Dance can tell such powerful, emotional stories. What story are you telling right now?

Right now, it’s about rebirth, evolution, and change. My dance has matured. When I was younger, I was egotistical, and very self-centered. Now, it’s not just about me – it’s about collaboration, the bigger picture, and making it our journey instead of just mine. I’m more open to ideas now.

Is there a piece of advice you would give your younger self?

Work harder. If I had, I’d probably be further ahead today. But it’s part of the process, you learn and evolve.



Do you have a standout career moment that means a lot to you?

Yes, performing for Quincy Jones. That was surreal. It was like being as close to Michael Jackson as I could ever get. We danced, then talked. He shared stories from back in the day, and afterwards we all hung out. That’s definitely my highlight.



If you could dream big, what else do you want to achieve?

I want to create my own productions and become a director, making films.