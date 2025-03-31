Part-Time Models, Full-Time Skaters

photography WINTER VANDENBRINK

styling LOUIS PRIER TISDALL

text DOUGLAS GREENWOOD

Forget touching grass. Maybe the escape from the big, bad algorithm is touching concrete. “I hit a drain and fell really hard on my face,” our new friend Billy Munden tells us, unbothered, about his most memorable wipe out. We spent the afternoon in South London chatting and trying on clothes with some of our favourite skaters in London. Because who part-time models better than a skateboarder?

KYLE WEARS JACKET PALACE; HEADSCARF HERMÈS; SHOES KYLE’S OWN

Kyle Wilson, 27



My top artist of the year is… Lancey Foux.

The best place to grab food in London is… Taro, a Japanese spot in Soho, or Peppers & Spice, a Jamaican restaurant in Dalston.

The greatest skateboarder in the world is… Ishod Wair.

My dream for 2025 is… to have a shoe for Nike. That would be crazy.

JOE WEARS JACKET GUCCI, HAT JOE’S OWN

Joe Robinson, 25



When I’m not skating I’m… listening to music.

My gnarliest skating injury was… I’ve been lucky not to break any bones, but I’ve had infinite ankle rolls.

My top artist of the year is… Max B, which is crazy cause I don’t catch myself listening to him much.

The best place to grab food in London is… a vegan spot in Deptford called Waiting Room. They do good bagels.

PATRICK WEARS VINTAGE JACKET FROM RELLIK; TOP, PANTS, SOCKS, SHOES PATRICK’S OWN

Patrick Coghlan, 22



When I’m not skating I’m… doing a course in playwriting at London’s Old Vic.

My gnarliest skating injury was… when I snapped my wrist in Boston. I was excited, and the first trick I tried I slipped out and landed on the back of my wrist. I nearly didn’t get travel insurance.

My top artist of the year is… Blur.

My dream for 2025 is… to just keep going. To skate more, film more, and to have more plays on a stage as opposed to just my laptop.

CECE WEARS TOP MIU MIU, HAT ALOOF, JEANS AND JEWELLERY CECE’S OWN

Cece Asembo, 25



When I’m not skating I’m… chilling, chilling, chilling.

My gnarliest skating injury was… don’t send it hard enough to get that injured.

The best place to grab food in London is… this really good wrap place in Peckham. It’s open late, right by the station. You’ll find it.

The greatest skateboarder in the world is… probably Nathan from Stockwell. I actually don’t know his last name.

NYASHA WEARS HOODIE FUNGIBLES, HAT POLO RALPH LAUREN

Nyasha Munyira, 15



When I’m not skating I’m… sleeping.

My gnarliest skating injury was… not that bad.

The best place to grab food in London is… DF Tacos.

The greatest skateboarder in the world is… probably Kyle Wilson. Inspirational.

My dream for 2025 is… to go all-out on skateboarding and hopefully get sponsored.

MARIO WEARS VINTAGE TOP FROM RELLIK; HAT, JEANS, SHOES MARIO’S OWN

Mario Minajj, 23



When I’m not skating I’m… making clothes. BAPE-inspired early ’00s hip-hop stuff.

My gnarliest skating injury was… when I snapped my wrist. I was just trying to 50/50 and missed the rail completely. I’ll have chronic pain in my left arm forever.

My track of the year is… I’m not a Spotify guy, I’m a SoundCloud guy.

The greatest skateboarder in the world is… Kyle Wilson. Don’t tell him that.

MERRYN WEARS JACKET BURBERRY, TOP CARLO MANZI, JEANS MERRYN’S OWN, HAT ALOOF

Merryn Garner, 27



When I’m not skating I’m… sewing. I make hats.

The best place to grab food in London is… Silk Road in Camberwell.

The greatest skateboarder in the world is… Alexis Sablone.

ALI WEARS SUIT EMPORIO ARMANI; SHIRT AND SHOES ALI’S OWN

Ali Mutter, 30



My dream for 2025 is… money.

My track of the year is… “That Night in Hawaii . . .” by André 3000.

When I’m not skating I’m… sad.

BILLY WEARS SHIRT MOSCHINO; PANTS, SOCKS, SHOES BILLY’S OWN

Billy Munden, 22



When I’m not skating I’m… painting. I’m at City & Guilds of London Art School.

My gnarliest skating injury… I got back home in Cornwall. I hit a drain and fell really hard on my face.

My track of the year is… “What’s It All About?” by Jockstrap.

And my top artist is… Jockstrap.

hair LAURENCE WALKER

makeup ALICE DODDS USING CHANEL BEAUTY

casting NAJIA SAAD AT HUXLEY

production NEW COLLECTIVE

photography assistant CONNOR EGAN

styling assistant IZZI LEWIN

hair assistant MAKOTO IGARASHI

makeup assistant JESS HALLESY