For actors early in their career, an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival comes loaded with the promise that this will be Your Moment. It happened with Timothée Chalamet and Josh O’Connor, with Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield. Next in line for that iconic breakout is our queen Stephanie Suganami – known better as Steph Shep. She might have a storied history in business, as the former COO of Kim Kardashian’s brands (Skims included), and a new venture as the founder of the “climate club” Future Earth, but she’s dipped her toes in the acting world too.



In the new film Opus – directed by Mark Anthony Green and distributed by A24 – Suganami plays a social media influencer who finds herself on a remote island with a writer (played by Ayo Edebiri), both of whom have been invited to hear the new record from an elusive pop star (John Malkovich). Obviously, when they arrive, nothing is as straightforward as it seems.



Suganami, who’s appeared in small parts in TV shows and films in the past, finally gets a moment that matches her energy here. To mark the film’s premiere, the cast and creative team all traveled into the snowy mountains of Park City in Utah. Suganami, armed with a camera, took us with her.

"On the road touchups with Yukari." "A Winter look" "Early mornings are better with Yukari and Andrew." "The girlies before the premiere."

"Park City is a real life postcard." "Main Street" "The thing about me is I'm gonna find time to snack."