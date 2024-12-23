Sun, surf and approximately 30 degrees celsius year round? It’s not heaven, but the Caribbean island country of Barbados can come close. While those of us in the northern hemisphere brace ourselves for another few months of biting cold, wind, snow and rain, it’s time to escape vicariously to the island via photographer Olivia Ezechukwu, who turns lens on some of the island’s best dressed residents.



Qianna, 40

Where are you from? Brooklyn. What do you do? I travel nomadically with my daughters and homeschool them while I document our life. Where do you want to be in five years? I will be traveling between my three international properties picking fruit from my fruit trees and tending to wildlife.

Celeste, 23

Where are you from? Barbados. What do you love about where you live? I live a stone’s throw from my favourite beach. If you could swap places with one person for a day who would it be? Jeshua aka Jesus Christ. The secret to happiness is… Making the choice to be happy.

Suzannah, 23

What do you do? I recently opened a Reformer Pilates studio here. What do you love about where you live? This rock is peace. Being grateful for life is easy here. Where do you want to be in five years? Tokyo has always called to me. The food, the fashion, what more could a girl want?

Chara, 24

What do you love about where you live? I love Barbados for the way the wind blows on a cloudy day, how the sun will always come out again or the way nature is always smiling at you. If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? I would plant the seed of living in love within everyone’s heart.

Bert, 66

What do you do? Construction worker. What do you love about where you live? The outdoors, the sun and nature.

Leona, 24

Where are you from? Orange County, LA. What do you love about where you live? I love all the amazing friends I have met living on the island, being able to go to the beach at any time of the day, and how friendly everyone is. What song do you have on repeat right now? “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” by Lenny Kravitz.

Randell, 39

Where are you from? Trinidad. What do you do? Swim and surf instructor. What do you love about where you live? Beaches, people, surf, everything.

Claire, 26 & Dee, 25

Where are you from? C & D: Barbados. What do you love about where you live? C: The people. It’s safe and the sense of relaxation makes life seem simple. D: The beach. The secret to happiness is… C: Purpose. Everyone’s happy when they’ve found their purpose in life. D: Being authentically you, doing what you enjoy. If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? C: Poverty.

Shania, 22

What do you do? I’m a model. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Frequency” by Jhené Aiko.

Chris, 32

Where are you from? Barbados. What do you do? Recording artist and mixologist. The secret to happiness is… Understanding who you are and doing all the things you love.

Photography: Olivia Ezechukwu