Overlooked by the ruins of the medieval Abbey that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the scenic English town of Whitby is steeped in spooky tales and seaside legends. Whitby, however, isn’t known for its fashion scene – but that doesn’t mean its residents don’t have style.



At the town’s biannual Goth Weekend – an event you may recognise from Jamie Hawkesworth’s book The British Isles – thousands dressed in feathers, goggles and tulle descend swap the dark side for the ancient town. But there’s more to residents than one weekender. Dominic Whisson went to meet the locals (and a couple of visitors passing through) who prove that fashionable fits aren’t just the purview of the UK’s urbanites.

Bowe, 18

Where are you from? Billingham. What do you do? I’m a student midwife. What do you love about Whitby? There’s cheap housing. It’s my favourite place in the world. Where do you want to be in five years? A midwife at North Tees Hospital. If you could swap places with one person for a day who would it be? Any pigeon.

Elysia, 27

Where are you from? Bristol. What do you do? I’m between jobs, currently doing lots of volunteering. What do you think of Whitby? Lots of cute dogs and Dracula lore, love it! Where do you want to be in five years? Human Rights Barrister. The secret to happiness is… Special edition copies of your favourite books. If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? The redistribution of wealth.

Ilyria, 19

Where are you from? Blackpool. What do you do? I’m a student. What song do you have on repeat now? “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani. Where do you want to be in five years? Working in a prison as a forensic psychologist.

Antony, 64

Where are you from? Kirbymoorside. What do you do? I’m a picture frame maker.

Jiarun, 23

Where are you from? China. What do you do? I’m an MA student. What do you think of Whitby? As pretty as an angel. What do you love about where you live? The people, everyone is fabulous. What song do you have on repeat now? “Armageddon” by Aespa. If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? Weather in the UK.

Jivan, 22

Where are you from? Boulder, Colorado. What do you do? I’m a photographer. What do you think of Whitby? The people are so nice and the sea is lovely. I’m excited to try the fish and chips. Where do you want to be in five years? Hopefully still in London, I’d love to have my residency so I don’t have to worry about staying here. If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? For all people to just have what they need to be safe and happy. I wish we were all more supportive and less divisive.

Matthew, 23

Where are you from? Hebburn. What do you do? Construction. What do you think of Whitby? The people and food are nice and the history is cool. Where do you want to be in five years? Married with my own construction company. The secret to happiness is… My fiancée.

Molly, 18

Where are you from? Stockton-on-Tees.

Elaine, 68

What are you wearing head to toe? Scruffy dog walking clobber. What do you love about where you live? Magic and history. Where do you want to be in five years? Alive. The secret to happiness is… Poodles.

Yufei, 22

Where are you from? China. What do you do? I’m a student. What do you think of Whitby? Romantic, Gothic, dreamlike. Where do you want to be in five years? I don’t know yet. The secret to happiness is… Sleeping well.

Photography: Dominic Whisson