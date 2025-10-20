Surplus Marketplace, Straight-Up!

photography MAGNOLIA MINTON SPARKE



Sydney pulled up for the Surplus marketplace—an afternoon where streetwear met sound, food, and community, with Uncle Paulie’s Deli and Matty’s Patty’s bringing a taste of New York to the mix. But beyond the retail buzz, the real pulse was on the street.



We spent the day weaving through the crowd, documenting the people defining Sydney right now—the fits and the faces driving its next wave.

Abeny, 28

Where are you from? South Sudan, raised in Adelaide but in Sydney for the last 10 years. What do you do? I’m a doctor and a model. What are you wearing from head to toe? Shirt is Objoff, jeans are Lider, jewelry (and my grillz!) mostly from my favorite jeweler of all time, @aaa_corner. The rest of my jewelry is from random flea markets in London and Sydney. Shoes are Hoka. What are you drinking? A negroni. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Doing It Too” by Rochelle Jordan. What’s the best part about Australia? That I’ve been able to curate such an incredible group of friends here who are all forging their own paths, committed to fighting for the liberation of marginalized people everywhere, and redefining what it means to be Australian on unceded land. The secret to happiness is? Community—I’ve never been happier than when I’m surrounded by the people I love.

Amanda, 28

Where are you from? Sydney. What do you do? Psychology PhD candidate and psych tutor. What are you wearing from head to toe? Olivia Rowan top, Depop skirt, Bec + Bridge pants, Camper shoes, thrifted bag. What are you drinking? Soy matcha. What’s the best part about Australia? Summer!!!!! The secret to happiness is? Appreciating the people around you.

Amber, 33 & Luna, 3

Where are you from? Sydney. What do you do? Retail manager. What are you wearing from head to toe? Omg I’m so embarrassed of my outfit. I just came out to walk my dog and my cool, pretty, young colleague Tara took us here. What are you drinking? Daytime coldbrew, nighttime Chablis. What song do you have on repeat right now? Japanese City Pop. What’s the best part about Australia? Beautiful nature, amazing weather, and the best people. The secret to happiness is? Gratitude. Let’s appreciate this moment!

Annabella, 24

Where are you from? Sydney. What do you do? Model and design student. What are you wearing from head to toe? Dylan Scott jeans, GH. Bass & Co loafers, the rest vintage. What are you drinking? A fresh coconut. What song do you have on repeat right now? “My Girls” by Animal Collective. What’s the best part about Australia? Fish and chips at the beach. The secret to happiness is? Gift wrapping.

Ayman, 32

Where are you from? Baltimore. What do you do? Carpet company. What are you wearing from head to toe? Carpet x Turnstile tee, Carpet jeans, Jordan 10s. What are you drinking? Waterrrrrrr. What song do you have on repeat right now? Anything by Sexyy Redd lol. What’s the best part about Australia? Everyone’s so nice. The secret to happiness is? Roll with the punches. Life gets easier.

Cat, 24 & Nathan, 27

Where are you from? Sydney and Nowhere. What do you do? Study and work, make things and try to sell things. What are you wearing from head to toe? Cashmere sweater, Nathan’s Stüssy pants that I hemmed, Nike Kukini, shirt I made with wet Chito paint, Brodie Cullen tee, pants I made, Blohms. What are you drinking? Lemonade Schweppes, spicy water. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Cold Blooded Old Times” by Smog, “I Wanna Talk About Now” by Bong Water. What’s the best part about Australia? Summer and beach, my friends. The secret to happiness is? Beach, sleep, love, sharing.

Clare, 28

Where are you from? Sydney. What do you do? Painter, artist, and work in a factory. What are you wearing from head to toe? Punk and Yo cap, ’90s Issey Miyake button-up, Pseushi shorts, Muji socks, Solovair monk shoes. What are you drinking? Water. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Union City Blue” by Blondie. What’s the best part about Australia? The coastline and the nature. The secret to happiness is? Surrounding yourself with love.

Eddy, 24

Where are you from? Born in Rwanda, raised in Adelaide, South Australia. What do you do? It’s hard to put a label on what I do. I’m just a creative at heart, but modeling is my main thing right now. What are you wearing from head to toe? Everything thrifted except for my blue Nike Shox, which added the perfect pop. What are you drinking? A V for a little caffeine boost. My go-to hangover fix. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Train to Kyoto” by Vega Trails. What’s the best part about Australia? The sense of safety—it feels peaceful compared to the rest of the world.

Emma & Sophie, 34

Where are you from? Boston originally, but we live in Washington State. What do you do? Design plushies. What are you wearing from head to toe? Emma: vintage Agnostic Front baby tee, To Fashion a Strawberry necklace and Plushie Love necklace, PAM Store pants, thrifted belt, Nike Air Rifts, lucky purse, and Plushie Love/surplus koala plushie bag charm. Sophie: Nike DN 8 shoes, Nike pants, Plushie Love plushie and necklace, shirt from Jerks Store or a black “Holy Noise” vintage tee. What are you drinking? Iced lattes. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Play” by James K, “Dancing in the Club” by Lorelei. What’s the best part about Australia? Making new friends. The secret to happiness is? Yummy food and cuteness.

Inez, 20

Where are you from? Sydney. What do you do? Stylist and fashion assistant. What are you wearing from head to toe? Top from Reborne shop in Chippendale, Itadaki Kenji shorts, Isabel Marant Becketts, and an old Mimco bag. What are you drinking? The sweet nectar of life. What song do you have on repeat right now? “The Fear” by Lily Allen. What’s the best part about Australia? The sun and everyone I love being close to me. The secret to happiness is? Having good friends.

Jenny, 24

Where are you from? Born in the Philippines, grew up on the Gold Coast. What do you do? Studying fashion and costume design. What are you wearing from head to toe? Head to bottom is op-shop; shoes Margiela. What are you drinking? San Pelle. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Girl VII” by Saint Etienne. What’s the best part about Australia? The warmth of the people I’ve met. The secret to happiness is? Being playful and sharing a smile with a stranger on the street.

Jordy, 26

Where are you from? Terrey Hills. What do you do? BMX, and a real job to support that. What are you wearing from head to toe? Pink Nike tracksuit. What are you drinking? Rum and coke. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Girl VII” by Saint Etienne. What’s the best part about Australia? Syd City. The secret to happiness is? Don’t compare yourself to others. Like what you do, find it in yourself, and plan things to look forward to in the short, mid, and long term. Or just BMX and beach (having a dog helps).

Jorgia, 25

Where are you from? I grew up in Newcastle but moved to Sydney for my studies five years ago. What do you do? I’m a writer, primarily across areas of fashion, art, and culture. I’m currently writing for RUSSH magazine. What are you wearing from head to toe? Isabel Marants on the feet, a pair of Stüssy jeans, a Vivienne Westwood scarf wrapped around, topped off with a Supreme polo. What are you drinking? Sipping on agua. It’s hot out today. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Don’t Say Goodbye” by Kelly Price. What’s the best part about Australia? The people. I feel so blessed to be surrounded by warm people who inspire me with their stories and values. The secret to happiness is? Finding joy in fleeting day-to-day moments. A meet-cute, a kind gesture, or a passing smile all unlock happiness for me.

Kenfo, 29 & Trav, 31

Where are you from? Kenfo: Canberra. Trav: Western Sydney. What do you do? Kenfo: DJ and cultural curator. Trav: Art director and designer. Owners and operators of yuth. What are you wearing from head to toe? Kenfo: unreleased yuth x New Era 59Fifty low-profile fitted sample, Stüssy Rome sunglasses, yuth Yard Jersey, yuth Yard Shorts, Nike Air Max TN VII. Trav: unreleased yuth x New Era 59Fifty low-profile fitted sample, yuth Surplus 25 tee, vintage military jacket, unreleased yuth Biggie mesh shorts, Nike Shox R4. What are you drinking? Kenfo: Pocari Sweat. Trav: Water only. What song do you have on repeat right now? Kenfo: “FADE” by Dylan Atlantis. Trav: “RUN2TOMORROW” by MALI JO$E. What’s the best part about Australia? Kenfo: The melting pot of new cultures that inspire me. Trav: The potential and the people. The secret to happiness is? Kenfo: Platforming others and being the most authentic version of yourself. Trav: Doing what you love unapologetically.

Kenya, 25

Where are you from? Sydney, Australia. What do you do? I make art. What are you wearing from head to toe? Harmful Dream tee, New York hat, track pants I reworked, and ballet flats. What are you drinking? Coca-Cola. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Style It Takes” by Lou Reed & John Cale. What’s the best part about Australia? Darlinghurst. The secret to happiness is? Being the best version of yourself, family and friends, and doing what you love.

Lawrence Schlossman, 38

Where are you from? New York. What do you do? I co-host the Throwing Fits podcast. What are you wearing from head to toe? A bootleg hat, Thistles sunglasses, Throwing Fits Cut & Sew shirt, Hanes tank top, Eckhaus Latta pants, and Tom Ford-era Gucci loafers. What are you drinking? Water. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Au Pays du Cocaine” by Geese. What’s the best part about Australia? 1A: the Asian food. 1B: the people. The secret to happiness is? Nicotine.

Lulu, 23

Where are you from? Woolloomooloo. What do you do? I make hats. What are you wearing from head to toe? Spike hat, sparkly tittle top, shiny blue shorts, socks, sneakers. What are you drinking? Fellr. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Boys” by SMILE.dk. What’s the best part about Australia? My mum. The secret to happiness is? Romance anime.

Marto & Raenee, 32

Where are you from? Singapore, Syd/Eora. What do you do? Ceramics. Spread the spores. What are you wearing from head to toe? Oakley sunnies, Hysteric Mini tee featuring my baby’s snot, Swiss belt, Supreme jeans and Kiko basics, Perks and Mini. What are you drinking? Ginger, jujube, goji longan tea; Salaam Cola. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Take Me Back” by Single Gun Theory, “ACAB tool” by Estoc. What’s the best part about Australia? The bush, psilocybe subaeruginosa. The secret to happiness is? Honestly, love and tiramisu lol. Ego death.

Mia, 27

Where are you from? Sydney. What do you do? Video. What are you wearing from head to toe? Two T-shirts and Vines shoes. What are you drinking? Can’t remember. What song do you have on repeat right now? Everything by Max B. What’s the best part about Australia? Teta’s Deli. The secret to happiness is? Love :).

Nat, 25 & Jini, 26

Where are you from? Jini: South Coast. Nat: Sydney. What do you do? Jini: dental assistant and model/actor. Nat: warehouse work. What are you wearing from head to toe? Jini: vintage Bvlgari sunglasses, Integrity tee (made by Nat), vintage G-Star Raw capris, Guess chain/belt, Chinese slippers. Nat: Anko hat with sew-on stars I made myself, crumpled bag, T-shirt I designed (Integrity), passport shorts, Margiela shoes. What are you drinking? Four X. What song do you have on repeat right now? Jini: “Nevada” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Nat: “Confidence” by Kim. What’s the best part about Australia? Jini: the weather, the beaches. Nat: the beach, hills, Chinatown. The secret to happiness is? Jini: stay active, healthy, exercise, and be kind to everyone. Nat: being healthy, nice to everyone, not trying so hard.

Nonso, 24

Where are you from? Fairfield, Sydney. What do you do? Student of the game. What are you wearing from head to toe? Carhartt jeans, Supreme tee, Air Max 95s, and Too Noisy skull cap. What song do you have on repeat right now? “I Hate YoungBoy” by NBA YoungBoy. What’s the best part about Australia? My family and friends. The secret to happiness is? Keeping trust in God.

Onyedikachi, 23

Where are you from? Lagos/Sydney. What do you do? Motherlan. What are you wearing from head to toe? Crisp Pro Club tee and MTN shorts. What are you drinking? Water. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Stick & Move” by Kodak. What’s the best part about Australia? Croydon. The secret to happiness is? Laughter, Tris in the crib, and family.

Raffael Bacatan, 25

Where are you from? Dandenong—the AREAZ. What do you do? I hustle and turn 2 into 4 and 4 into more, plus make clothes. What are you wearing from head to toe? Unreleased New Era x Judah, unreleased Judah tracksuit. What are you drinking? Coconut water. What song do you have on repeat right now? “A Dream Goes In Forever” by Vegyn and John Glacier. What’s the best part about Australia? The people, food produce, and beaches. The secret to happiness is? Doing you!

Shareen Mei Mondala, 25

Where are you from? Filipino, born in Phoenix, Arizona, but grew up in Western Sydney. What do you do? I work at Incu but design clothes on the side. What are you wearing from head to toe? I <3 Sydney tee from Love + Pop, Low Classic skirt, Prada America Cups, and my Porter bag. What are you drinking? I’m not a coffee girl but I love my iced teas. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Nothing Even Matters” by Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo. What’s the best part about Australia? The people and the sunshine—and being around people in the sunshine! The secret to happiness is? Being yourself—you attract the right people and opportunities when you’re true to who you are.

Shun, 27

Where are you from? Japan. What do you do? Pressure/photographer. What are you wearing from head to toe? Hoodie and pants from Pressure, and Air Max. What are you drinking? Sprite. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Healthy” by Sunfade. What’s the best part about Australia? Beach.

Tiara Vella, 33

Where are you from? Sydney. What do you do? Movement artist and movement director. What are you wearing from head to toe? Martine Rose x Nike Shox, Yuth shorts, singlet from Manifesto Barcelona, hat from 108 Warehouse. What are you drinking? Dirty martini. What song do you have on repeat right now? “2003” by Josef, but also “Whites” by Masicka. What’s the best part about Australia? Waking up safe every day. The secret to happiness is? Appreciating all the little in-between moments.

Tiarna Herczeg, 26

Where are you from? I’m a Kuku Yalanji and Hungarian woman from Western Sydney, living on Garigal land now. What do you do? Full-time artist—painter mostly—and interior design student. What are you wearing from head to toe? Nike Air Rifts, Larriet pants, and my Always tee made in collaboration with Pseushi. What are you drinking? Apple and blackcurrant cordial :). What song do you have on repeat right now? “Slave to the Rhythm” by Grace Jones. What’s the best part about Australia? MOB. The secret to happiness is? Helping others!!

Tim, 26

Where are you from? Wasia (…Leichhardt). What do you do? Software engineering. What are you wearing from head to toe? Balenciaga hat and shoes, Walter Van Beirendonck jumpsuit, and a Barragán tee. What are you drinking? Yuzu-infused Asahi—it’s hitting hard lately. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Worm Grew a Spine” by Elias Rønnenfelt. What’s the best part about Australia? Jacarandas, tied with our DIY music scenes in every city. The secret to happiness is? Seedless mandarins and budgie smugglers.

Zoey, 30

Where are you from? London. What do you do? Nail artist. What are you wearing from head to toe? Top: Sick Dan. Shorts: 194 Local. Shoes: Nike. What are you drinking? Iced oolong tea. What song do you have on repeat right now? “The Great Gig in the Sky” by Pink Floyd. What’s the best part about Australia? Sushi Hub—we don’t have good cheap sushi in London. The secret to happiness is? Having an open mind, staying curious, and taking holidays.