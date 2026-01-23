I Would Like a Ring, I Would Like a Swarovski Ring.

Describe award-winning singer-songwriter RAYE in one world? Glamorous. The British chanteuse took 2025 by storm with her smash hit “Where is my Husband?” and is keeping the momentum going in 2026 with a headlining tour that begins in Europe in late January before hitting the U.S. in April and May.



The tour kicked off last Thursday in Poland, where RAYE debuted a custom Swarovski gown, one of three created exclusively for her by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, paired with Swarovski Matrix Hoop Earrings. The gowns blend RAYE’s signature Old Hollywood aesthetic with Wickstead’s elegant sensibility and her refined take on modern femininity. Each design features over 1,500 Swarovski crystals in rich shades of reds, along with 500 hand-embrodiered crystals.



And it doesn’t stop at the gown. Swarovski is joining RAYE on tour as her exclusive jewelry partner, outfitting the star with show-stopping looks and serious bling. Who needs a husband when you have bespoke Swarovski? After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

PHOTOS BY Alicja Kozak PHOTOS BY Alicja Kozak PHOTOS BY Alicja Kozak PHOTOS BY Alicja Kozak