Photo: Jessica Dreier Sami, 27

What do you do? I’m a designer. What are you wearing from head to toe? TKT and Balenciaga. What do you love about Switzerland? Its overall simplicity—and the fact that it takes up the most space. Where’s good to eat? Fondue is the best Swiss dish, but when I get tired of it, I go for Moroccan food at Kidam, my parents’ restaurant. Where’s good to dance? In my car—riding through the mountains or parked at a beautiful viewpoint. What song do you have on repeat right now? “No Waist”—the Latin remix—by Stunna Sandy. Any advice for someone visiting Switzerland? Don’t limit yourself to the cities. Come to Valais and find me. Only in Switzerland can you… see so many breathtaking views in such a small country.

Photo: Jessica Dreier Paule, 27

No comment.

Photo: Jessica Dreier Alexandre, 27

What do you do? Accessories design. What are you wearing from head to toe? Margiela, Hectic World, Botter. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Soul 2 soul” by Feng. Any advice for someone visiting Switzerland? Don’t come in winter unless you hate sunlight.

Photo: Jessica Dreier Gwendoline, 25

What do you do? I’m a photographer, musician, and right now I’m working on a music project. What do you love about Switzerland? It’s a quiet and beautiful place, surrounded by nature. Where’s good to eat? The best spot in Vevey will be Le National. Cute place, really good food, and cheap at midday. Where’s good to dance? Now that it’s open again, I would say Le Romandie in Lausanne. What song do you have on repeat right now? Since I’m fully focused on my personal project, I haven’t been listening to much music… but stay tuned to have my EP on repeat this summer! Any advice for someone visiting Switzerland… Even if the people seem cold, go talk to them anyway—we’re not mean, just shy. Only in Switzerland can you… be poor and still seem rich.

Photo: Jessica Dreier Malik, 27

What do you do? I’m working on my exhibition at Quartier Général contemporary art center. What are you wearing from head to toe? My work clothes. What do you love about Switzerland? Probably the diversity of nature and languages in such a tiny country. Where’s good to eat? Les Maillards in La Chaux-de-Fonds for the best röstis. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Ya Rayah” by Rachid Taha. Any advice for someone visiting Switzerland… Go see the old mazots in Wallis. Only in Switzerland can you… sell weapons whilst being “neutral.”

Photo: Jessica Dreier Horazio, 27

What do you do? I’m a multidisciplinary artist from Neuchâtel, in the French-speaking part of Switzerland. What are you wearing from head to toe? Mostly thrifted stuff. Biaggini leather jacket with a denim Guess under-jacket. Jaded London pants, some heels, and of course, my jewellery. What do you love about Switzerland? The landscapes while taking the train. Where’s good to eat? Isaana, a Thai restaurant in Neuchâtel—it’s the best. Where’s good to dance? My favourite club is Elysia in Basel; the sound system is really good. What song do you have on repeat right now? My friend Isia recently released her single “Window”—I’ve had it on repeat ever since. Any advice for someone visiting Switzerland? Come in spring or summer—there are so many events happening! Visit the lakes, rivers, and mountains; the country is full of beautiful places. Only in Switzerland can you… find cheese vending machines.

Photo: Jessica Dreier Antoine, 27

What do you do? Artist and photographer. What are you wearing from head to toe? A knit top, Dickies short over Adidas pants, and my lovely santiags. What do you love about Switzerland? My Lac Léman. Where’s good to eat? My kitchen. Where’s good to dance? My living room. What song do you have on repeat right now? “1000 Times” by Big Blood. Any advice for someone visiting Switzerland? Please, go by Lac Léman!

Photo: Jessica Dreier Julia, 27

What do you do? I’m studying architecture and working part-time in a museum. What are you wearing from head to toe? Handmade glass earrings by Swiss artist Ysolt, a thrifted black leather dress, an Olympic black sweater, and a long, warm khaki coat from my dad. My shoes are black platform sandals from Copenhagen. I always carry my little black pocket bag from Muji and my orange cabas from Freitag. What do you love about Switzerland? Sunrises, sunsets, and landscapes—you can enjoy them while sitting in a comfy train or riding your bike. Where’s good to dance? Umbo in Zürich and La Brèche in Lausanne. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Signs” by Ms. Ray. Only in Switzerland can you… get scared because the streets are too clean.

Photo: Jessica Dreier Eva, 30 + Narock, neigh

What do you do? I work in a refugee centre, teaching French to minors. What are you wearing from head to toe? All Nike. For the shoes? TN—because they often carry a stigma, I like reminding people that behind these “aggressive” shoes, there’s probably a good heart. What do you love about Switzerland? La raclette, for sure!

Photo: Jessica Dreier Mojo

What do you do? I work in clothing and rugs. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a beanie by Onryo COIN CH, a jacket from Atelier Wotl, Mil-Tec pants, and RealTree Black Air Force shoes. What do you love about Switzerland? I love raclette! What song do you have on repeat right now? “Lookin Exotic” by Future.

Photo: Jessica Dreier Inés, 26

What do you do? I work in creative direction and graphic design. What are you wearing from head to toe? A mix of Miista, Paloma Wool, and thrifted pieces! What do you love about Switzerland? Summers, lakes, and festivals. Where’s good to eat? Gül! An incredible Turkish restaurant in Zurich. Where’s good to dance? L’Alhambra in Geneva. It used to be an old theatre, and now it’s a concert venue. I’ve seen so many amazing artists perform there—the vibe is always incredible. What song do you have on repeat right now? I’m obsessed with Saint Levant’s new album—it brings summer vibes to these cold days. Any advice for someone visiting Switzerland? Switzerland is so much more than mountains, chocolate, and fondue!