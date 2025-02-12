Taipei, Straight-Up!

Yi Tian Lu, 30

What do you do? English teacher and Chinese opera singer. What are you wearing from head to toe? Hat is a gift from friend, vintage leather jacket from Paris, Stonehenge skirt from Basic Pleasure Mode and shoes from Adidas by Stella McCartney. What do you love about Taipei? The convenience – whether it’s grabbing a meal or finding anything you need, it’s all within reach. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Catfish” by Doechii. The secret to happiness is… Embracing the present moment, sharing love, and laughing often.

Jonah Wu, 21 What do you do? A college student in accounting and a model. What are you wearing from head to toe? Vintage Adidas track jacket from my dad, Jaded London jeans and Nike Airforce 1s. What do you love about Taipei? I love how the people here feel both detached and close at the same time. But most of all, I love the city’s vibe – it’s filled with love! What song do you have on repeat right now? “Spill the milk” by Eartheater. The secret to happiness is… Don’t overthink. What do you hope to achieve in your lifetime? To cultivate real inner peace, and becoming a diplomat to represent my country.

Weber Wang, 23

What do you do? I’m a fashion designer and model. What are you wearing from head to toe? My brand called Aftermath. What do you love about Taipei? My friends and my family. What song do you have on repeat right now? Radiohead’s “Exit Music.” The secret to happiness is… An IDGAF attitude.

Raphael, 24

What do you do? I’m a student. What are you wearing from head to toe? Rick Owens. What do you love about Taipei? Meeting different people with different stories. What song do you have on repeat right now? “N95” by Kendrick Lamar. The secret to happiness is… 誠實面對自己 Be honest with yourself. What do you hope to achieve in your lifetime? I want to be remembered.

Pezzeep

What do you do? Mother and tattoo artist. What are you wearing from head to toe? Bandana: Bunzaburo, over-ear headphones: MONDO, leather jacket: Agnes b, shirt: vintage, sleeves: IKKS, crossbody bag: 曼斯特物種, tote bag: HARS, pants: vintage, shoes: Grounds. What do you love about Taipei? Having grown up in this city since childhood, I sometimes feel like I barely know it, yet other times, it feels almost too familiar. If I were to compare Taipei to a friend, it would be the kind who comes and goes freely – natural, effortless, and always there to help you figure things out. What song do you have on repeat right now? “This is ||||||||||||||||||||” by Almost There. The secret to happiness is… Whenever I find a quiet moment, I feel genuinely grateful for simply existing. And with a cup of slightly sweetened milk tea in hand, that’s my current, simple recipe for happiness. What do you hope to achieve in your lifetime? Rather than chasing impressive titles or achievements, my goal is to do everything I love in a way that feels comfortable and elegant. I want to establish myself as a distinguished full-time artist and, most importantly, bring happiness to the people and world around me (*´∀｀*).



Hsu Bk, 25

What do you do? Barber and hairstylist. What are you wearing from head to toe? The jacket is a second-hand denim piece I picked up back in uni. I made it shorter, added studs and paint – fully DIY. Underneath, I’m wearing Mugler, paired with a thrifted choker I customised. The pants are from BAN 伴 – the second-hand store in our studio. And the shoes? Timberlands, but I added some thorny embellishments for a little extra edge. What do you love about Taipei? Taipei’s charm is all about convenience and diversity. I won’t lie – sometimes I lose myself here, but there’s something exciting about that. When I do feel lost, I jump on my motorcycle and head south or east to recharge in Taiwan’s nature. What song do you have on repeat right now? Haha, I’m greedy. Can I share three? Molchat Doma’s “Cудно”, July Drama’s “Quiet Tony!” and Leah Dou’s “河流.” The secret to happiness is… It’s when I know the energy around me is right. When I see the things I’ve manifested start to happen, I give back that warmth and love without expecting anything in return. Giving is receiving. There’s no scarcity. And honestly, that’s exactly where I’m at these days. What do you hope to achieve in your lifetime? Being peaceful, grounded and spiritually abundant.

Peggy Chen, 28

What do you do? Nail artist. What are you wearing from head to toe? Jacket: Kate Spade; dress: Jean Paul Gaultier; socks: Marine Serre; bag: Coach. What do you love about Taipei? Convenience. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Dime Si Yo Puedo” by Pantera Blue. The secret to happiness is… Keep doing the things you love and take lots of vacation. What do you hope to achieve in your lifetime? To see the whole world!

Min Min, 30

What do you do? I’m a fashion designer. What do you love about Taipei? It’s the safest place for me, and it’s full of stories. The secret to happiness is… Alcohol and my friends. What do you hope to achieve in your lifetime? That more cuties to wear the clothes I designed.

Din Din, 27

What do you do? I’m a waiter. What are you wearing from head to toe? Ann Demeulemeester and Rick Owens. What do you love about Taipei? It’s easy to get around. The city offers everything you need. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Playground Love” by Air. What do you hope to achieve in your lifetime? Living like Snoopy.

Chen Nien Ying

What do you do? I’m a painter, tattoo artist, high school teacher, graphic designer and ceramic artist. What are you wearing from head to toe? Accessories I made myself, a self-modified top, a sports bra, other second-hand clothes bought at a local market and Merrell water shoes. What do you love about Taipei? Taipei’s urban landscape is incredibly organic. Some may see it as chaotic and cluttered, but to me, it’s a reflection of freedom and creativity. People casually hang banners, set up signs, add awnings and even build rooftop houses and gardens to create their own personal havens. Every walk becomes an endlessly fascinating experience, filled with bold personal expressions of aesthetics. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Himitsunofutari” by Midori. The secret to happiness is… Staying busy yet balanced.

Photography: Prissilya Junewin

Casting: Maya Lu