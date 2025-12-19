The Best Dressed People of 2025

2025 was sorta cute outfit outfit-wise. It felt like everyone was having a diva off and trying to find the most obscure archive pull to one-up each other. I’m calling it “DIVACON2025 Battle of the New Creative Directors.” The girls and like MAYBE a handful of guys showed up to work this year and gave us many important fashion moments to argue about in our group chats and with strangers online!



Photo: Getty Images

FKA twigs in Rick Owens



FKA Twigs looks are always so beyond, but the Eusexua era has really just been in different areas, cause why did she show up to Rick Owens looking like she was a Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother ready to enter into a losing spiritual battle with Michèle Lamy. The outfit is freaky as fuck, the boots are legit crazy, and she has a skullet that’s like made out of locs with a few tracks of silky straight hair at the back for length. Very tea, very crazy, next level, never been done before, ten out of ten, very pleased and inspired by this.



Photo: Getty Images

JT in Dsquared² at Cosmopolitan’s Love Ball

The biggest issue I had with the entire Barbie Core thing was no one ever really took it far enough for me. JT isn’t afraid of doing too much and she’s always down to do something fun with her makeup, which takes this look to another level for me. It’s as if she were styled by a very tasteful eight-year-old Barbie enthusiast. She’s the Barbie I always wanted for Christmas but never got, cause the Barbie I asked Santa for was def wearing a sparkly pink mini dress from Dsquared², and they don’t have those yet, sadly.



Photo: Getty Images

Addison Rae in Versace

Dario Vitale’s Spring 2026 show was a season highlight for me. Sprinkled throughout the show were these gorgeous embroidered pieces that reminded me so much of the Atelier Versace shows from the late ’80s and early ’90s. I of course, was dying to see who would wear them first, and they literally popped up on Addison Rae like the next day. A sparkly Versace bra and panty worn with a single embroidered glove styled perfectly by Dara Allen. What a genius little burlesque performance look. Good for you Adison Rae, you tore that!



Photos by BFA, courtesy of Valentino

Hari Nef in Valentino

I watch a lot of bad Italian movies from the ’70s on mute because the clothes always fucking bang, and that’s the exact level of glamour Hari is giving in Valentino. Everything about this look sends me, the dress with the boots, the fur, Hari’s Bobianna, the BAG, she’s just such an excessively chic lady. I have no choice but to stan. She’s too tea.



Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna in custom Alaïa at Giorgio Baldi



The funniest thing to me about Rihanna is that she always puts on her best look to go eat Pasta at Giorgio Baldi in LA. It makes me laugh because that’s something I would do. Her commitment to really turning it out fashion-wise while pregnant is really inspiring, honestly and nothing is more chic and impactful to me than eating pasta wearing a custom Alaïa to eat pasta. Best maternity look ever.



Timothée Chalamet at a pop-up event for “Marty Supreme”



I only really like this look because it reminded me of the time I put my white friend from school onto Dipset by accident and he kept trying to talk to me about Jim Jones and wouldn’t stop wearing pink. This is giving period-accurate white hip-hop fan I would argue with on the early days of Twitter, and I’m a sucker for nostalgia, so I have to give Timmy a solid 8 for keeping Dipset’s legacy alive.



Jodie Turner-Smith in Givenchy Fall/Winter 1999 by Alexander McQueen



This is exactly why I don’t say anything when the fashion peanut gallery is complaining about everyone’s method dressing and archive pulls on the red carpet because when they have the juice to dig deep into the archive and pull something amazing that doesn’t look dusty it’s really moving. Jodie Turner-Smith has been wearing beautiful things all year long but I felt punched in the gut once I saw this one I have such a thing for McQueen-era Givenchy looks because everyone was hating so hard on him when that was out so the girls finally catching up almost 30 years after the fact heals my inner McQueen stan. Like come on! How can you not love a circuit board jumpsuit? That’s like too perfect for a Tron Movie. Law Roach gets the last laugh yet again!



Photo: @palomija

Paloma Elssesser dressed as Divine from John Water’s “Pink Flamingos”



This Halloween look worn by Runway diva Paloma Elsesser is exactly how you do Halloween-wear something that obviously looks like a Halloween costume, even if people don’t instantly get the reference you still, like, look like you were dressed up for Halloween at least. That always irks me when people’s Halloween costumes are only understandable if you put, like, a reference picture right next to it. That’s very un-diva and Corny. I don’t like giving out fashion advice, but just don’t do that. Also, shout out to my mom for letting me watch John Waters movies as a child so I instantly clocked the reference. We love Divine in this household.



Photo: Getty Images

Richard E. Grant walking Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026



I watch a lot of runway shows. Like enough where it isn’t fun anymore, so anytime I see someone in the lineup who looks like they aren’t supposed to be there I instantly lock in. So you know, I was giggling like an idiot when I saw the guy who played the crazy daddy in Saltburn stomping the Miu Miu runway in Paris. What takes me out about this is that I actually like the look a lot? If I saw some old guy wearing this I would have to let him know he was looking sharp ok!



Photo: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford



I’ve always loved how seriously girls from Harlem take their fashions. It’s always so serious to them, like life or death serious. Teyana is definitely one of those girls. Teyana Taylor is a woman of many talents and I’ve seen her be fab in so many different lanes but this movie star diva era has seen her really serving serious fashion like this Tom Ford look she wore on the promo trail for One Battle After Another. They need to rename the movie One Serve After Another cause that’s all Teyana has been doing look wise all 2025. I actually went and I saw the movie cause of this outfit I swear.



Photo: Getty Images

Kiko Mizuhara in Saint Laurent



One thing about me is I love all of those super decadent, loud, slightly garish French Haute Couture by Yves Saint Laurent and Anthony Vaccarello is one of the only designers who manages to translate and make it work for today without looking stupid as hell. Kiko Mizuhara, who I love, never looks stupid just fabulous. I love everything that’s going on here, it’s the type of ’80s fantasy I live for, down to the big hair. Kiko is a very dramatic dresser so it’s not surprising she’s tapped in enough to understand and truly embrace Anthony Vaccarello’s vision.



Beyoncé in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture



I only rock with themes if people really commit to the bit, and Emmy-winning costume designer Beyoncé did just that every night on her Cowboy Carter tour. Beyoncé had something crazy like 90+ different costumes and would give concert goers multiple different looks every show. The highlight for me is this custom Schiaparelli that combines multiple elements from three different collections. So she’s getting her ten’s from me for the sheer amount of fashion and getting me to listen to country music that isn’t Shania Twain.



Photo: Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Valentino



I enjoy the things Coleman Domingo does cause he’s really like the only guy who puts in the effort look-wise consistently at this high level. He always looks like a very beautiful and elegant Wizard who is trying to blend in with the normies, but isn’t aware that the current creative director of Valentino is also A Wizard and that’s why he is so into the clothes. He can’t help but be drawn to glamour magic.



Photo: Getty Images

Donatella Versace in Versace, of course



Donatella Versace has been guiding all of my sartorial choices since I was in sixth grade so I, of course, didn’t want to see her step down as creative director, but she made sure to make a very dramatic fashionable exit when she did so. This dress was one of the standout looks from her final collection that calls back to a gown from one of her late ’90s Atelier shows so she was really just eating her old nachos, but sometimes you have to run it back to let the girls know what time it is. One thing about my GOAT is that she is always going to save the best looks for herself like you are supposed too!

