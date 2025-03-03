49 Fabulous Pictures from The Brit Awards

Awards season fatigue? Don’t fret. The Brit Awards aren’t like the other stuffy shows. Held in London’s O2 Arena, the show acknowledges the best of British culture—which this year meant a lot of Charli xcx. The girl from Essex picked up four Brits, including songwriter of the year, turning heads in a fresh-off-the-runway Dilara Findikoglu gown. Even the non-Brits wanted in on the action as Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to the Beefeaters with a patriotic romp. (Shouldn’t all homages to the Royals be more like this?) While you ponder the big questions, scroll for a comprehensive list of whos who in Britain.