    49 Fabulous Pictures from The Brit Awards

    An awards show but it’s different because it’s actually cool celebrities and talented artists.

    Music

    Jackson Bowley

    MARCH 3, 2025

    Stevie Ruffs
    Teddy Swims
    Myles Smith

    Awards season fatigue? Don’t fret. The Brit Awards aren’t like the other stuffy shows. Held in London’s O2 Arena, the show acknowledges the best of British culture—which this year meant a lot of Charli xcx. The girl from Essex picked up four Brits, including songwriter of the year, turning heads in a fresh-off-the-runway Dilara Findikoglu gown. Even the non-Brits wanted in on the action as Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to the Beefeaters with a patriotic romp. (Shouldn’t all homages to the Royals be more like this?) While you ponder the big questions, scroll for a comprehensive list of whos who in Britain.

    Wasia Project
    NIA Archives
    Arielle Free
    KSI
    Maura Higgins
    joe keery
    Henrie Kwushue
    Joel Dommett
    Confidence Man
    Lola Young
    Professor Green
    beabadoobee
    Horsegiirl
    Tom Felton and Danny Jones
    Vicky McClure
    Melissa Tattam
    Paloma Faith
    Henry Moodie
    Davina McCall
    A.G. Cook
    Jack Whitehall
    Danny Dyer
    Jorja Smith
    Scott Verrill and Oli Fox of Good Neighbors
    Gabriel Moses
    Jourdan Dunn
    Jared Leto
    Chiara King
    Millie Bobby Brown
    Charli XCX
    lenny kravitz
    Stormzy
    Becky Hill
    Brooke Blewitt and Jess Qualter
    Jamie Lang
    luvcat
    Hannah Cooper- Dommett
    Jordan North
    Chris Stark
    emmett j scanlan
    sergio pizzorno
    maya jama
    Jess Glynne
    Ezra Collective

