The Kids of Summer

director JEANNIE SUI WONDERS

photography & casting ALEX HODOR-LEE

No age cohort has been more studied, scrutinized, dissected, or marketed to than today’s young Americans. Read through headlines or books on the subject and you’ll find the usual chorus: kids these days are anxious, screen-obsessed drones, coddled into submission. Maybe that’s true in other parts of the country—who’s to say? Here, in some corners of New York City, the kids are doing quite alright. It’s summer and everyone is outside. Labubu is trending. Jayguapo is trending. The summer of six…seven. Director Jeannie Sui Wonders and I caught up with some young New Yorkers in the last days of the endless summer of 2025.



Parker, Serge, & Alan (20) Parker: There are people younger than me making millions [of dollars] from content creation. I try to get everyone around me to make content—because it’s so easy! You can make wealth doing it. So why not do it? Especially if you love what you’re doing. You just put the camera down and do what you’re doing.

Who is your fanbase?

Parker: It’s predominantly women. But the guys always comment, “I like your outfits.”

Do you ever get self-conscious or burnt out?



Parker: No. You can’t really get burnt out if it’s something you love. If you’re grinding, you’ll get burnt out. But if you get burnt out, someone else is going to do it. And that person is going to take your spot. My parents are in their 50s and 60s. They’re at the age where anything can happen. So I want them to see me be successful before anything bad happens. That’s why I’m striving to be financially stable. So I can help them out. That’s my goal.



Alice & Mia, both 19 What’s summer in NYC usually like?

Mia: Summer in the City is spray pack and boof cart—and frozen yogurt!

Alice: Summer in the City is getting a fitted Yankee hat with your boys! And working your ass off in the daytime and getting lit at night!

I feel like there’s a lot of worry about your generation. You guys are always portrayed as anxious and in need of saving. Are you guys worried about your generation?

Alice: Nah, I’m not really worried. A lot is going wrong, but I feel like our generation is making changes.

What sort of change?

Alice: Um. Oh, fuck. You ate with that question. Because, like, what changes are we actually making?



Colette & Delling



Dzik, Pablo, & Mead, all 19



Elijah & Helena, both 19 What was your summer highlight?



Helena: Going to Mattituck with my friends.



Elijah: Yeah, same.



So the best part of summer in the City was leaving the City?



Elijah: Yeah, the City’s been doing too much. But also I’ve been going to live music in the City.



What was the best show?



Elijah: New York.



Helena: New York at MoMA PS1.



Last year was “brat summer.” What was this summer?



Helena: Bladee Summer 😛



Elijah: Yung Lean summer. Honestly it was Xaviersobased summer.



Where did you learn to mosh?



Helena: Going to shows. Mostly I think moshing is so cathartic.



Elijah: My parents are both hardcore types. Also media, being at shows, and performing.



Yes. Tell me about your music. You just dropped the fire EP!



Elijah: Album fr. We’re a family band [called] Gershy Sloosh.



Ok. This was a pretty fried interview, but thank you for doing it.



Elijah: Wow we’re too fried for i-D. Thank you bro this was awesome.



Kaia & Creedance



Lia & Marcus What reminds you of summer in the City?



Lia: Open fire hydrants, ice cream stains, and subway B.O.

Marcus: Biking everywhere and getting gallon jugs of water. The City also smells different in the summer and feels more active and crowded.

Which subway stop is the worst to be stuck in, in the summer?

Lia: Times Square year-round. But Union Square for the heat.

Marcus: Union Square definitely gets the hottest—it feels upwards of 120 degrees in there for most of the summer.

What’s a good slang word someone from New York would know?

Lia: Foenem—because it’s fun to say!

What trended this summer?

Lia: AI ASMR babies.

Marcus: I saw way too many Labubus this summer and heard at least one 6-7 joke every day.

Was there a song of the summer for you?

Lia: “Zoal, face dancey” by Grimes. And “Pond House” by Saint Etienne.

Marcus: “Euphoria” by Neggy Gemmy.

New York is banning phones in classrooms—good idea?

Lia: I see how it’s coming from a good place. It’s now normalized to run to our phones instead of facing the reality of putting ourselves out there. Maybe the phone ban, as annoying as it can be for some, will improve socialization, personal growth, and risks that don’t come as easy with a media escape.

Marcus: It has ups and downs like everything. I doubt it will make kids focus more in class, but they will definitely get more social. Overall, I think it’s a relatively good idea—but that also comes from bias because I don’t have to experience it in college.



Me, Mikaela, Odette, & Julia