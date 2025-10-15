There’s a Party Upstairs

photography ERIC JOHNSON

I first went to Eric Johnson’s place when I was maybe 21. A couple of my friends were in his loop, and one I think had been crashing with him. The flat occupied the top two floors of a walk up across the street from the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel. It was an anything-goes type of neighborhood, and the photographer’s parties—which he always called “Upstairs at Eric’s”––had that vibe. The sprawling main living room featured a pair of CDJs, a seamless for taking pictures, a TV playing something random, and a scattered array of couches. Eric always had photos from his archive on the wall—portraits of a young Cam’ron, young Nas, young Gaga, young Aaliyah, young Biggie Smalls, all figures so mythical you could hardly believe you knew someone who knew them.



These mythical photographs imbued drinking Svedka with pineapple Fanta at Eric’s with a rare glamour that sets the 20-year-old mind ablaze. Would he take my picture next? Would I be “a young Thom Bettridge” to someone else one day? The thing about Eric’s is that being there was so electric that the dance between past and future in his photographs disappeared. You could dance, flirt, talk shit, chain smoke blunts into oblivion, and if you survived until the end, you could usually sleep on a couch.



A handful of years later, when I had a grown-up job at a magazine, I started asking Eric if I could bring musicians to his place to do interviews and get their picture taken. It started a new chapter for us, from people who partied together to people who told stories together. But I always had this fantasy of mixing these two worlds back into one another, of throwing one of his parties but documenting it as a photo shoot. Would it kill the magic? Or be incredible? I was too shy to ask him to do it until now.

JACKSON O’NEILL



I’m from… Queens, New York.



The last party I went to was… a fantastic metal show last night. It was awesome. Moshin’ in the pit.



At a party I’m… a fantastic rager—all day.

MICAH WALKER



I’m from… Washington Heights.



The one song I put on at a party is… “Model Man” by King Crimson.

PAT CLEVELAND



I’m from… New York City.



I know Eric… because he’s a friend of my son, Noel. I met him a while ago.



At a party I’m… definitely out front, making sure every move is like love.



The one song I play at a party is… “Get on Up” by James Brown.

RYAN PETERSEN



I’m from… New York.



The last party I went to was… Function in Brooklyn, which was like a gay techno party.



At a party I’m… a wallflower until I’m a rager.



The one song I play at a party is… right now, “Headphones On” by Addison Rae. But the remix by my boyfriend.

PRINCESS PEGGIE



I’m from… New York.



I know Eric… through Byrell. I’ve come to the Upstairs at Eric parties way too many times.



The last party I went to was… the last party that I played actually—H0L0 this past Saturday. I ate my set up.



The one song I play at a party is… all my unreleased music. I’m mad annoying when I’m playing my unreleased music. Damn.

TIVALI THOMAS



I’m from… Maryland.



I know Eric… through my nightlife family.



The last party I went to was… every night I party. The last significant, noteworthy party that I’ve been to was my own — my birthday party at Le Bain.



The one song I play at a party is… “Make The World Go Round (Knuckleheadz Remix)” by Sandy B.

BYRELL THE GREAT



I’m from… Harlem, New York.



I know Eric… because he’s one of my best pals and one of my mentors. We’re a lot of things to each other.



The last partyI went to was… The Nowadays Nonstop this Sunday. It was so good.It was so, so, so good.



The one song I play at a party is… I’m gonna say “MUTT”by Leon Thomas.

TAHJ



I’m from… Brooklyn, New York. Born and raised.



I know Eric… through a close friend, Byrell. This is a form of socialising and communication and networking.



At a party I’m… both a rager and a wallflower. When I’m with my friends, I’m a wallflower. But when I’m out, I’m outside. We partying.



The one song I play at a party is… “Virgo’s Groove” by Beyoncé. That’s it. We starting up fresh.

GOLDEN



I’m from… Chicago.



I know Eric… because I’ve been to a few of the house parties that he’s had, and they were so beautiful.



The last party I went to was… my Bossa Nova set.



The one song I play at a party is… “Bones Shaker” by castro the destroyer. It’s reggae, but yeah, something to dance.

IDRIYS ALI-CHOW



I’m from… Brooklyn, New York.



I know Eric… because my agent Kyle hit me up for an i-D shoot a couple days ago and I was like, “Definitely, shit’s fire.”



The last party I went to was… Well, what counts as a party? Last night I was out until 4 a.m. just at the homie’s crib. He had like 70 people there for no reason.



The one song I play at a party is… “Good Life” by Kanye West.

KRISTINA KOVACH



I’m from… the Ukraine, grew up in Bushwick and Queens.



Eric is… my best friend. I am so thankful to be able to say that after 16 years now.



At a party I’m… leaning towards rager.



The one song I play at a party is… “Touch Me” by Wish & Fonda Rae.

NOAH WALKER



I’m from… Washington Heights.



I know Eric… from his photography. I’ve also done my research about him, and he’s an amazing person.



The last party I went to was… I have never been to a party in my life, actually. But hopefully, I guess, I’m invited to some soon.

MEADOW WALKER



I’m from… Honolulu, Hawaii.



I know Eric… from his work. I’ve been a fan for a long time, but I just met him today, and I’m having the best time.



The last party I went to was… a good friend of mine’s birthday party like two weekends ago.



The one song I play at a party is… “Just like Heaven” by The Cure.

