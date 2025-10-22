They’re not following trends. They’re setting the pace.

Being a leader in your space isn’t easy – especially as a woman. Alongside Nike, we brought together four women from different industries – film, fashion, sport and music – where they are each leaders, to have a candid conversation about how they are actively breaking boundaries, and ‘Setting the Pace’ in their respective industries. These women aren’t following trends or waiting for them – they’re out in front, defining the tempo and paving the way. Like a frontrunner in a race, they dictate the rhythm, but in our conversation, it is less about the speed and success, and more about taking risks, community, and how they got to where they are today – each of them invited because of their own unique experiences. We met Rhasidat, Eva, Fenn and Nia in a cozy living room in South London.

Rhasidat Adeleke

Rhasidat Adeleke is an Irish sprinter, Olympian and a Nike athlete. She’s a true trailblazer holding multiple national records, and was the first Irish woman to break the 50-second barrier in the 400 metres, and continues to be a force within the sport, and shares her experience as a professional athlete in the group.

Eva Apio

Eva Apio is a British-Ugandan model, philanthropist, and content creator in the fashion industry. Beyond her career in fashion, she is also the founder of the Eva Apio Foundation, which supports Ugandan youth through sports and wellness initiatives

Fenn O’Meally

Fenn O’Meally is a Jamaican British filmmaker and director known for the distinctive grace and vulnerability of her authentic storytelling. Having collaborated with a broad range of artists and brands including the likes of Spike Lee, Raye, Jorja Smith, Little Simz, Letitia Wright, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, her craft is founded in a desire to elegantly honour and shed light on anecdotes of human life.

Nia Archives

Nia Archives is a British producer, DJ, and singer-songwriter. She’s a rising star in the UK electronic music, and earned BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations for her 2024 debut album Silence Is Loud and is currently working on her sophomore album after a heavy festival and touring schedule.

The intimate discussion, hosted by Tora Northman, digs into multiple topics – from light-hearted fun, fashion, the newly released sleek Nike Shox-Z trainers that feature an updated take on the recognizable Shox midsole, to moments of vulnerability – and explores plenty of emotions.

We’ve all experienced moments of self-doubt, or been unsure what our paths would look like, and sitting down with the inspiring women that help shape the cultural and creative heartbeat of their respective industries shows that it is a universal feeling. Despite their different paths, there are plenty of shared experiences between them.

Rhasidat, Eva, Fenn and Nia invite us all into their worlds, entering the room as strangers, but leaving with a deeper connection, feeling inspired by each other’s journeys and excited about the future.