Throw Your Schiaparelli Bag In The Air

photography JACKSON BOWLEY

Are you really a Schiaparelli girl? You’d know if you were. She’s the one who turns heads and breaks necks—gilded, surreal, and utterly unapologetic. This season, Schiaparelli serves up leather dreams locked with gold, heels that smirk back at you, and jewelry that stares… Literally. Each piece is part sculpture, part secret code, part main-character energy. They’re made for those who’d rather manifest than blend in, who wear their drama like eyeliner, and who know a good mirror selfie when they see one.



So go ahead—throw your bag in the air, let the light catch, and don’t apologize for shining too loud. After all, subtlety’s out. Surrealism’s in. And being extra? Always the assignment.