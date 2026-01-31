Tish Weinstock is Having Her Moment

The Moment is everywhere—if not in theaters, then definitely on your feed. Charli xcx’s mockumentary, directed by Aidan Zamiri, skewers the fame ecosystem with a self-aware edge that cuts into Charli’s seismic “Brat” era. When you think the IMDb cast list can’t be more star-studded, in comes Tish Weinstock.



If you don’t know who Weinstock is, you’ve definitely seen her on your feed. She’s not an actress, but a fabulously dressed writer, editor, and muse who’s worked at Vogue and System (and i-D!). She’s fronted campaigns for Chloé and Vivienne Westwood and closed a Conner Ives show as the bride—before happening to fall into an A24 film. With her striking features, an enviable vintage wardrobe heavy on Galliano, and a well-connected Rolodex of besties, she was once an IYKYK girl-about-town. Now, she’s stepping into an entirely new level of stardom.



Weinstock makes her screen debut as Josette: a fashion producer tasked with wrangling a fictitious “What’s In My Bag?” Vogue video with Charli. Fresh from the Sundance Film Festival, we caught up with the fashion darling, who attended the premiere in Utah snow (wearing high heels, obviously).





Marley Wendt: Congratulations on playing Josette! Since you work in fashion in real life, did that make her feel especially close to you?



Tish Weinstock: The great thing about The Moment is that it blends fiction with reality, and you’re not really sure where those lines blur. Charli plays a fictionalized version of herself, so everything’s rooted in something familiar. We shot in a studio where I’ve actually done fashion shoots before, so that felt quite meta and weird… The scene riffs on a “Vogue, Charli, what’s in my bag?” video, so even though there was something off about it, it could have just been my life!



You’re in the film partly because of your friendship with Charli. How did you first meet her?



I met Charli on New Year’s Eve 2024 when we were staying at the same hotel. I didn’t have a lighter, and I saw some smoke billowing up in the air from a table. I went over and asked this guy for a lighter, and when I turned around, there was Charli. I ended up celebrating with them the whole night. Although Charli rolls with a big team, she’s so personable. There’s a whole squad of people who could potentially be very intimidating, but they’re all so welcoming.



How did the role of Josette come to you?



It was literally a DM request on Instagram. I had just finished a week-long digital detox, thinking my phone was gonna blow up, but when I switched it on there were crickets. I was so desperate for some sort of message that I checked the shady inbox and found a note asking if I would ever consider acting in an A24 film. I thought, “This is obviously a joke. Spam. I’m gonna get Punk’d, like Ashton, where are you?”

Did you know it was the Charli movie?



It was only when I auditioned and read a bit of the script that I realized, “Oh, wait—that’s that Charli movie!” It was actually Bertie [Brandes], who co-wrote the film with Aidan, who texted me when I got the part. I met her when we were working at i-D, and then years later we reconnected through her film, which felt like a full circle moment.



Do you find the movie’s depiction of fame realistic?



It definitely felt quite real. When you’ve created something as boundary-breaking as Brat, and then it blows up and takes on a life of its own, that’s when things go downhill. In the movie, Charli’s put in a very uncomfortable position where she has to potentially sacrifice some of her integrity. I think we’ve seen that a lot, where artists, as they become more famous, sort of lose their essence. So that felt true.



Did you use anyone as inspiration for the role?



It just came from within. I wore some KNWLS flared-legging trousers, a McQueen skull scarf wrapped around my waist, and a True Religion red leather jacket. I really relaxed into the role of being someone else. I play a producer, and in my real life I can’t produce shit, so when I held the clipboard and the earpiece, I felt very powerful. If I were just playing me, all I would have cared about was whether I looked hot.



How was the experience of being on set?



Oh my God, it was such a fun day! I’m not an actress, but everyone else is—apart from Mel [Ottenberg], who’s also not an actor, but he’s a star. Mel was my scene partner, and we were chatting so much we actually forgot we were mic’d up. NDAs were broken during that conversation! We had a real giggle wondering, “What are we doing here? This is nuts!”



Can you tell me about your relationship with the rest of the cast?



Kate [Berlant] is so creative in her humor. She was freestyling and just being completely natural. And Isaac [Powell] is really great—and also very good looking—so we were just staring at him all day. But it was really fun and basically felt like summer camp. Everyone was great. Not just the cast, but the crew as well; there was a real camaraderie on and off set. I loved being part of that. And that’s also a testament to the casting director, Jennifer [Venditti].





How was Sundance?



It was really fun. I thought I was going to a place like Cannes or Venice, so I arrived with a suitcase full of barely-there couture and high heels. Meanwhile, everyone was bundled up in sensible shoes and warm clothing. But I didn’t have anything else, so I just had to lean into it.



Tell me more about Park City.



When I arrived at the airport, there were lots of banners that I thought were for Charli. But the banners read, “Welcome home. Sister Veronica,” and I realized they were about the Missionary Sisters coming home from their missions. It was very surreal and interesting. They’re also very specific about alcohol, and I was with my friend, who’s like 105, and they were ID-ing him! I didn’t know what to expect, but I loved Sundance!



What do youusually have in your bag?



Actually, the older I get, the more I go out without a bag. I’ll only bring one if I’m going out to dinner or to an event. My phone is never in my bag; it’s always surgically attached to my hand. So in my bag I’ll have lipstick, keys, and some cigarettes. And then I’ll come home with maybe five million lighters—none of which are mine.