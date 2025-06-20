Michael Imperioli, Josh Gad, and a Monk at The Tribeca Film Festival

“The films shown at the festival are scattered across many Manhattan theaters, and as such, some of the red carpets were literally just set up on the side of the road outside the venues.“

“My favorite movie from the fest? Lemonade Blessing. Actor Jake Ryan, a frequent collaborator of Wes Anderson, teamed up with director Chris Merola for one of the best directorial debuts I’ve ever seen.“

“Walking around the red carpet in a suit is a formula for success…in the sense that I was mistaken for the actors. On one carpet someone held out a poster & pen and asked, ‘Are you in the movie?’ I said no, but it would’ve been fun to put a signature down and pretend I was.“