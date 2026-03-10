Troye Sivan Pours it Out

photography by JESSIE OBIALOR



When Troye Sivan throws a dinner party, people show up. Especially when it’s during Paris Fashion Week. Last Wednesday, the pop star celebrated stepping into his Australian roots as Penfolds’ newly minted Global Creative Partner. His task: bringing a fresh creative perspective to one of Australia’s most iconic wine brands.



Rather than a traditional brand launch, the evening felt more like stepping into Troye’s group chat. A who’s-who of his creative orbit, close friends and fashion it-girls—including Gabbriette, Tish Weinstock, and Lila Moss—attended, bringing a fun and slightly chaotic atmosphere. It was the unveiling of Bin 389 Designed by Troye Sivan, a limited-edition release of one of Penfolds’ most beloved wines.





It’s a natural crossover for the singer. In recent years, Troye has been building a parallel world of design through his fragrance and homeware label Tsu Lange Yor. That same instinct shaped the Penfolds collaboration, from the bottle design to the atmosphere of the launch itself.



Before the corks were fully popped, we sat down with Troye to talk about his approach to the collaboration with Penfolds, the album he’ll defend forever, and why sometimes the secret to being a pop star is simply having a bit of fun with it.

Marley Wendt: What excites you most about working together with Penfolds, and how are you approaching the collaboration creatively?



Troye Sivan: I’m so excited because I’m Australian and Penfolds is a 180-year-old, truly iconic Australian legacy brand. I was asked to come onboard and basically do a creative refresh, specifically for Bin 389—it’s the most fun project and such an honor. I love doing creative direction, I do it for myself and also for my fragrance house Tsu Lange Yor, so this was such a nice extension of all of that.



What would you pair with the wine?



Probably a delicious steak.



What is your favorite album of all time?



Oh my god. It’s so hard to pick. My ride or die is Back to Black.



Do you think Geminis really get the reputation they deserve?



Yes, and I’m one of them.





What was the last video you watched on Youtube?



I watch really boring videos on purpose. Nothing makes me feel more relaxed. Actually this one was not boring at all. There’s this girl who preserves her food for so long. She does meal prep for something like nine months worth of food in one go. It’s a big project, she’s got all her recipes printed out. She just cooks for a family for months at a time in a single setting. I love her.



Tell us about your favorite memory with Penfolds.



Actually this is really sweet. When I first started working with Penfolds, they gave me a bottle of Grange, which is one of their wines, from my birth year 1995. And on my 30th birthday I was in Barcelona with my whole family and Charli xcx because we were doing the Sweat show at Primavera. So we opened that 30 year old bottle of wine on my 30th birthday and had a really nice moment.



Describe your dream day in Paris.



My dream day in Paris was yesterday. It was 17 degrees Celsius and blue skies. I walked around until my legs were sore. I laid in a park with some friends, had wine, then went for a delicious dinner.



Marabou or Caramello Koalas?



You can’t do that to me! Caramello Koalas.



What are your top tips for being a pop it-girl?



Woah, thank you. I don’t know. You just gotta have fun with it. I really felt that on the last album for the first time. Kind of fucking with people a little bit and just doing what feels exciting to me and I think that’s a good place to come from.



Will we see you in drag again anytime soon?



I’ve been working out so I don’t feel very femme at the moment. It wouldn’t be as cute, but I do miss her. Maybe one day.



How will you bring your creative vision into your role at Penfolds?



I think it’s ultimately the same muscle that I’m always flexing. It doesn’t really matter what I’m making, so I just try and listen to myself, work with people that I love, work with people that are more talented than me, and collaborate!