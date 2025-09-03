Usher’s Got It Bad for Ralph Lauren

It’s giving “Yeah!” energy. Ralph Lauren Fragrances just dropped some major news. Usher—eight-time Grammy winner, Super Bowl headliner, and eternal king of R&B—is the new face of Ralph’s Club New York. And believe it or not, it’s his first fragrance campaign ever. This partnership also marks Ralph Lauren Fragrances’ first time teaming with a major award-winning music star, uniting two American icons at the peak of their powers.



The link-up makes perfect sense. Ralph’s Club New York is all about timeless glamour with a modern edge, inspired by Manhattan’s golden age but made for the now. Elevated, sensual, and a little commanding, the fragrance’s blackcurrant accord is made to draw the spotlight and leave a lasting impression. Intoxicating and magnetic… basically, Usher in a bottle.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren.





Shot by Mert Atlas and Marcus Piggott, the campaign sees Usher stepping into full Ralph Lauren mode: suave, confident, a little mysterious — the kind of guy who walks into the room and immediately owns it. Or, as the fragrance promises, the guy who makes the whole club stop and stare. “I have the greatest respect and admiration for what Mr. Lauren has accomplished and I could not be more happy and proud to join Ralph Lauren Fragrances,” Usher says. “This is a brand that represents the best of who I want to be as an entrepreneur, a creator, and a man. I’m inspired and energized—this partnership feels like coming home.”



Usher’s presence brings more than just star power. It brings legacy. The man has sold over 80 million records, mentored future icons, and turned his career into a full-on cultural blueprint. Even now, three decades deep, he’s still breaking records (literally, in Vegas) and delivering moments people can’t stop talking about (hello, 2024 Super Bowl).



There’s also the fact that Usher’s long been about more than music. His New Look Foundation has impacted over 60,000 young people in the past 25 years, proving he’s not just here to perform, he’s here to uplift. That same mix of swagger and substance makes him the perfect fit for Ralph Lauren, a brand that’s always built its universe around more than clothes and fragrance.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren.





“Ralph Lauren Fragrances is entering a new chapter that is more daring and outspoken than ever,” says Charles Finaz de Villaine, Global President of Ralph Lauren Fragrances. “Usher is the dream artist to bring this power, creativity, and boldness to life.”



With Usher leading Ralph’s Club New York, this isn’t just another fragrance drop — it’s a cultural moment. Smooth, commanding, unforgettable. Or, to put it in Usher terms: a Confessions-level statement.