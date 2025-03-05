The Vans Old Skool is the Shoe of Skaters, Rappers and Punks Like Voice of Baceprot

The Vans Old Skool sneaker has a history that stretches back decades. Look through any pile of pictures from the 70s and 80s of skateparks and punk gigs, and you’ll spot them on the feet of legends and the layman alike. When Vans signed on to sponsor the Warped tour in 1996, the silhouette’s status in the music world shifted. Suddenly joining bands like Black Flag – whose frontman Henry Rollins had rocked the Old Skools on stage years earlier – were groups like Deftones. Chino Moreno, their fearless lead singer, opted for the classic, one-striped style when they hit the road too. Fashion history feels like it’s often reserved for the high-end ateliers; but the scuzz and grit of those sweaty gigs, and the shoes that served as a symbol of the time, tell a story too.



It’s the job of Vans Archivist and Historian Catherine Acosta to trace that history, doing the detective work to retroactively organise and chart where the brand has intersected with culture over its 60+ year history. “There’s very little documentation that exists from the 60s and early 70s,” she tells me from a hotel veranda in West Hollywood. “You have a generation of former employees, and obviously older customers who have passed on, so we have a whole lack of point of view.” For Acosta, “[accessing that] history and that kind of storytelling actually requires a bit of imagination and academic backbone. What I have is the responsibility of interpreting the past into the present and then building that foundation for the future.”



Acosta’s work has shifted towards music specifically as of late, in preparation for the launch of Vans’ Premium Old Skool Music Collection. The coterie of sneaker colourways riff on how the silhouette has appeared on the feet of different musical legends over the years, from stars of punk, rock, emo, hip-hop and more. For a paired exhibition, previewed at the Vans Global Summit in late January, Acosta scoured through her contacts to find private collectors who had held on to paraphernalia from the punk and hardcore scenes of the 70s through to the current day. “They both offered to let me look at their collections of flyers, and hear their anecdotes and stories. They had so many iconic photos that you see people wearing Vans in. The dots are really, really connected.” She could see “that shared ethos”.

What Acosta found most interesting in her research? How women – regularly sidelined from punk and skating’s history – were present and powerful. It’s an ethos that spills into Vans wearers today, and the ambassadors of the Premium Old Skool Music Collection, namely Voice of Baceprot. The all-female rock outfit from Indonesia are prone to bending rules and making angry, loud music in the process. Here, in honour of the campaign’s release, they answer our questions on Americana, ambition, teenage dreams, and joining the Vans family.



A lot of your early influences were American rock bands, like Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Can you tell me what the culture of America and its music felt like from afar growing up?

Growing up, American rock music felt like a window into a world that was bold and rebellious. Bands like Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers weren’t just making music—they were expressing ideas, challenging norms, and standing for something. Even from afar, we could feel the freedom and defiance in their sound. It made us realize that music could be more than entertainment; it could be a voice for change. That energy shaped how we saw the world and inspired us to make music that means something.



Last year marked a decade of you making music together as a group. When you first started out, did any of you envision a 10-year plan? Is this how you thought your life would have panned out?

We make music because it makes us happy and makes our voices heard. If we talk about plans, of course we have it. It’s just about the three of us having to continue to survive and be together because that’s what’s most important. We let the rest flow naturally. We never planned or dreamed of this kind of life, but so far we are enjoying it.



What were your teenage dreams, and are you living them now?

Normal dreams like any others: becoming a doctor or a teacher, and living the best life. Being a musician wasn’t on our dream list, but it has given and continues to give us the best life ever.



There is a day when you are not allowed to make, or think about music. How do you spend that day?

We would spend the time thinking about how to keep the secret that we were still making music. Even if the whole world told us to stop – we just can’t. We never stop.

Name one musician everyone should be listening to right now.

Knuckleheadz Band!



What are your earliest memories of Vans, and what does the brand mean to you?

Our earliest memories of Vans are tied to music and skate culture. We remember seeing our favourite bands wearing them on stage and in music videos, which made the brand feel like a symbol of rebellion and self-expression. Honestly, we loved Vans so much that at one point, one of us even wore look-alike Vans because we couldn’t afford the real ones. It’s a bit embarrassing to admit now – and we feel very sorry for it – but back then, it was all about feeling connected to the culture and the music we loved. Now, being able to actually work with the brand feels surreal. It’s like coming full circle. Vans, to us, represents authenticity, creativity, and staying true to who you are. It wasn’t just about shoes – it represented a lifestyle, a sense of freedom, and being part of a creative community.



Can you tell me what it feels like to be part of their inner circle now?

It feels incredible. To go from admiring the brand from afar to actually being involved with them is unreal. It’s like being welcomed into a community we’ve looked up to for so long. It means a lot to us, and it’s a reminder of how far we’ve come.



What haven’t you done yet that you would really like to?

We hope in the future we can make some shoes with Vans and create a design that truly represents our journey, music, and the culture we love. It would be amazing to collaborate on something that blends our style with Vans’ legacy. Aside from that, we’d love to play bigger festivals, tour new countries, and keep pushing boundaries with our music. There’s still so much we want to do, and we’re excited for what’s next.

