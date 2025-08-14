Scream If You Wanna Go Faster!

photography JAMES PEARSON HOWES styling LEWIS MUNRO
There’s an unassuming parking garage, nestled above a Cineworld and directly shadowed by Canary Wharf. At first, you might be perplexed to find anything resembling a car meet, but the soft hum of engines slowly grows into roars with each ascending floor of the multi-story carpark. This is where you might find one of the many Vengaworld meetups that crop up throughout London.
At first glance, Vengaworld could be described as your traditional car meetup: rare Mazdas imported from Japan, Honda Civics plastered with Playboy branding, brat-green Porsches, and a Lamborghini thrown in for good measure. However, Vengaworld founder Brayden James explains that it’s much more than cars. It’s an inclusive space for people to express themselves—a place bridging the gap between the public and the car community, and shifting perceptions away from the stereotype of the typical boy racers.
Photographer James Pearson-Howes and stylist Lewis Munro joined forces to capture the high-octane energy of Vengaworld. Check it out below.
grooming MARY-JANE GOTIDOC casting THEO SPENCER styling assistants JOSH FUSTER AND MOEKA YOSHIDA photography assistant GURTEJ SINGH talent BRAYDEN, ROSS, MILLIE, DINO, RYAN, JUSTIN, CRAIG, KEITH special thanks VENGA WORLD