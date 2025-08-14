  1. Instagram
    Scream If You Wanna Go Faster!

    Scream If You Wanna Go Faster!

    Exploring the underground world of London’s car scene.

    Culture

    JAMES PEARSON HOWES, LEWIS MUNRO

    AUGUST 14, 2025

    photography JAMES PEARSON HOWES
    styling LEWIS MUNRO

    There’s an unassuming parking garage, nestled above a Cineworld and directly shadowed by Canary Wharf. At first, you might be perplexed to find anything resembling a car meet, but the soft hum of engines slowly grows into roars with each ascending floor of the multi-story carpark. This is where you might find one of the many Vengaworld meetups that crop up throughout London. 

    At first glance, Vengaworld could be described as your traditional car meetup: rare Mazdas imported from Japan, Honda Civics plastered with Playboy branding, brat-green Porsches, and a Lamborghini thrown in for good measure. However, Vengaworld founder Brayden James explains that it’s much more than cars. It’s an inclusive space for people to express themselves—a place bridging the gap between the public and the car community, and shifting perceptions away from the stereotype of the typical boy racers. 

    Photographer James Pearson-Howes and stylist Lewis Munro joined forces to capture the high-octane energy of Vengaworld. Check it out below.

    keith wears hat by open yy, jacket by alpinestars rsrv and shoes by nike
    MUNYE WEARS JACKET and trousers KOAT, shoes timberland. Dino wears hat by alpinestars rsrv, top by david koma, trousers by stone island, shoes by adidas
    Dino wears hat by alpinestars RSRV, top by David Koma, trousers by stone island and shoes by adidas
    justin wears sunglasses by oakley, jacket by casablanca and jeans by arise arise
    brayden wears jacket, sunglasses and belt by Louis Vuitton, t-shirt by coach and jeans by levis
    katheka wears top by nike, shorts by open yy and shoes by puma
    antonette wears top by martine rose, ring by bunney and skirt by khrisjoy
    munye wears jacket and trousers by koat and shoes by timberland
    ross wears polo lacoste and jumper by chopova lowena
    craig wears jacket by stone island. Antonette wears top by martine rose, skirt by khrisjoy and shoes by vagabond
    kathenka wears chain by bunney, top by masha popova and shorts by open yy. Ryan wears hat by burberry and jacket by levis x sacai
    grooming MARY-JANE GOTIDOC
    casting THEO SPENCER
    styling assistants JOSH FUSTER AND MOEKA YOSHIDA
    photography assistant GURTEJ SINGH
    talent BRAYDEN, ROSS, MILLIE, DINO, RYAN, JUSTIN, CRAIG, KEITH
    special thanks VENGA WORLD

