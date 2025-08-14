Scream If You Wanna Go Faster!

photography JAMES PEARSON HOWES

styling LEWIS MUNRO



There’s an unassuming parking garage, nestled above a Cineworld and directly shadowed by Canary Wharf. At first, you might be perplexed to find anything resembling a car meet, but the soft hum of engines slowly grows into roars with each ascending floor of the multi-story carpark. This is where you might find one of the many Vengaworld meetups that crop up throughout London.



At first glance, Vengaworld could be described as your traditional car meetup: rare Mazdas imported from Japan, Honda Civics plastered with Playboy branding, brat-green Porsches, and a Lamborghini thrown in for good measure. However, Vengaworld founder Brayden James explains that it’s much more than cars. It’s an inclusive space for people to express themselves—a place bridging the gap between the public and the car community, and shifting perceptions away from the stereotype of the typical boy racers.



Photographer James Pearson-Howes and stylist Lewis Munro joined forces to capture the high-octane energy of Vengaworld. Check it out below.

keith wears hat by open yy, jacket by alpinestars rsrv and shoes by nike

MUNYE WEARS JACKET and trousers KOAT, shoes timberland. Dino wears hat by alpinestars rsrv, top by david koma, trousers by stone island, shoes by adidas

Dino wears hat by alpinestars RSRV, top by David Koma, trousers by stone island and shoes by adidas keith wears hat by open yy, jacket by alpinestars rsrv and shoes by nike justin wears sunglasses by oakley, jacket by casablanca and jeans by arise arise

brayden wears jacket, sunglasses and belt by Louis Vuitton, t-shirt by coach and jeans by levis

katheka wears top by nike, shorts by open yy and shoes by puma

antonette wears top by martine rose, ring by bunney and skirt by khrisjoy

munye wears jacket and trousers by koat and shoes by timberland

ross wears polo lacoste and jumper by chopova lowena

craig wears jacket by stone island. Antonette wears top by martine rose, skirt by khrisjoy and shoes by vagabond kathenka wears chain by bunney, top by masha popova and shorts by open yy. Ryan wears hat by burberry and jacket by levis x sacai

grooming MARY-JANE GOTIDOC

casting THEO SPENCER

styling assistants JOSH FUSTER AND MOEKA YOSHIDA

photography assistant GURTEJ SINGH

talent BRAYDEN, ROSS, MILLIE, DINO, RYAN, JUSTIN, CRAIG, KEITH

special thanks VENGA WORLD