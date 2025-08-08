Verdy Brings His World to London

On a warm August afternoon, a line has already formed outside Dover Street Market in London. Just inside the corner of the store entrance, a life-size panda-rabbit stares out while fans hunt for a soft vinyl Visty or try to get their hands on a vintage Nike jersey. It’s opening day of Verdy’s Gift Shop, and the energy is charged with hot-drop anticipation.



Verdy himself has the type of calm, approachable energy that puts people at ease, even in the middle of a launch frenzy. Born in Osaka and now based in Tokyo, the graphic artist and designer has spent the last decade shaping a world where street culture meets emotional storytelling. “I feel really blessed and lucky to be able to bring my world to London,” he said earlier that day. “To do it through Dover Street Market, one of the best stores in the world, just felt right.”

His work has appeared in LA, Paris, and Tokyo, but never in the UK—until now. Verdy’s Gift Shop, a multi-week installation at DSM, delivers rotating weekly drops spanning Girls Don’t Cry, Wasted Youth, his original mascot Vick, the newer, ultra-huggable Visty, plus collabs with A$AP Rocky and Nike. The venue also holds personal significance. “Even though DSM started in London, one of the greatest Japanese designers, Rei Kawakubo, is the mastermind behind it,” he says. “Being a Japanese artist, it only felt right to do my first pop-up here with them.”



The installation is more than just a store, it’s a full creative universe. Each week brings a new wave of pieces across apparel, accessories, toys, and unexpected collaborations. From DSM-exclusive New Balance sneakers to Girls Don’t Cry x Capitana caps, and even a Beats by Dre link-up (I need), the selection blends playfulness with emotional storytelling. “All of these projects were created based on my feelings and emotions,” Verdy says. “Girls Don’t Cry was a love letter to my wife. Wasted Youth reflects my love for punk and skate culture. Vick is a panda-rabbit that represents my energy. And Visty was created during COVID to bring joy during hard times.”



That emotional core is what keeps his universe so connected. “These projects represent feelings that are always evolving, but never changing,” he says. “They still mean the same to me now as when I made them.” Despite the high demand and multi-brand scale, Verdy insists there’s no secret formula. “There’s no strategy,” he says. “This is just a collection of things I naturally gravitate toward at the moment. It’s purely instinct.”





The idea behind the Gift Shop isn’t just about building hype, it’s about access and experience. “I want people to experience everything in one space,” he explains. “And with weekly drops, it keeps people coming back and gives more people the chance to take something home.”



London, he says, feels creatively off-beat from other cities. “I’ve only been here for two days, but I really like what I’ve seen so far. The energy feels different from other places I’ve been. Punk culture has always been a big inspiration to me, so being here, where it started, feels really special.”



There’s also been time to explore the local food scene. “Last night, I went to dinner with a good friend, Amer. He took me to an Indian restaurant called Tamarind Kitchen. The curry was amazing. I was surprised by how good it was.” His current playlist is equally flavorful: “Don’t Tap That Glass by Tyler, the Creator. Let God Sort ‘Em Out by Clipse. Swag by Justin Bieber. And I’m always listening to G Dragon.”





Music and fashion flow alongside toys, skateboarding, and emotion in Verdy’s world. His universe is shaped by culture in all its forms, with collaborations spanning Central Cee, Green Day, and Human Made. Ask him about the ultimate partnership and he doesn’t hesitate: “Comme des Garçons is the dream.” Fair enough, because same.



It’s no surprise that someone with this level of creative output gets pulled into the big streetwear debates, like whether the movement is over. “Streetwear isn’t dead,” he says. “Streetwear is centered around subcultures and youth, and as long as those two things exist, it can’t die. There are young creatives all around the world doing cool things. I love what Clint is doing with Corteiz here in London. In Japan, I’m really into brands like BOTT, Car Service, and AFB.”



As for what he hopes visitors feel when they walk through Verdy’s Gift Shop, his answer is simple. “I want people to feel inspired. All of my designs come from an emotional place, so hopefully that comes through.”