What’s Victoria’s Secret?

I caught a first hand glimpse of heaven, it has a pink carpet and you need a press pass to get in. I’m alerted the night before via email that press runs in 30 minute rotations. I will have 30 minutes behind the high security pearly white gates where the Victoria’ Secret angels get prepped in hair and makeup, a challenge I must rise to. Coming from a street photography background, I am familiar with how fleeting moments are and how when face to face with a subject all you have is now.

“Alex, can I get eyes over here?” Alex Consani gave me one glance, and after my shutter fired she returned to her original position of looking away. I’m grateful for the glance and keep moving.

I spotted Barbie Ferrera alone and was lucky to be greeted with a friendly smile and “Yes, where would you like me?” when asked to take her portrait.

Models Yasmin Wijnaldum, Paloma Elsesser, Iris Law, and Lila Moss take a break together. The girls had just finished posing for men older than my dad, and I wanted to be their unintrusive peer hiding behind my camera shutter.

It was double surreal to not only direct a Victoria’s Secret Angel to pose, but also the WNBA player Angel Reese.

The floors and walls are pink and dotted with bright beauty lighting, sporting all matching pink robes, it felt fairytale-esq to place professionals at the top of their field in a room such as this.

Mathilda Gvarliani kindly told me she liked my shoes as I photographed her mid mani-pedi.