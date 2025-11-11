Whitby Goth Weekend, Straight-Up!

photography and written by GEORGE HUTTON

Every year, Whitby—a seaside town on England’s northeast coast—becomes a pilgrimage site for thousands of people dressed head-to-toe in black. Born from its connection to Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Whitby Goth Weekend has grown from a small fan gathering into one of the world’s longest-running alt subculture festivals. Between Victorian lace, deathhawks, velvet capes, and cyberpunk goggles, it’s part runway, part family reunion, and part séance for the beautifully strange. We wandered through the cobblestone streets, among market stalls and the looming Abbey ruins, to meet the people who make Whitby shine darkest.

Ashleigh Butterfield, 34, medical rota coordinator

Where are you from? Featherstone. Describe your outfit. Till death do us part. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? The atmosphere and a sense of belonging. What does goth mean to you? Being yourself and expressing your weird and wonderful side. Favorite artist? Marilyn Manson. Best thing you’ve seen today? The turnout and the warm welcome.

Betsy & Lee Goulding, 36 & 40, physical therapist and business director

Where are you from? Cottingham. Describe your outfits. Pagan witch and metal, inspired by our trip to Wave Gotik Treffen. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? We come every year to celebrate the subculture and our love of goth rock. What does goth mean to you? Being comfortable not conforming and daring to think outside the norm. Favorite song? Everything Is Black by Blutengel. Best thing you’ve seen today? Chris Harms from Lord of the Lost—total icon.

Mika & Steve Felstead, 47 & 58, counselor and retail assistant

Where are you from? Northumberland. Describe your outfits. Bright, different, lots of buttons, flowers, and bees. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? We started coming with family over 12 years ago; it’s a tradition now. What does goth mean to you? A culture without judgment. Favorite music? Steve’s a punk at heart from the ’80s. Best thing you’ve seen today? Homemade outfits and people chatting with kindness everywhere.

Shelley (left) & Ruby (right), 18, caregiver and “professional vampire”

Where are you from? Essex. Describe your outfits. Personal twists on gothic style, put together from what we already had. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? We’d wanted to come for years and were beyond thrilled to finally make it. What does goth mean to you? It’s more than just the look—it’s the music, the culture, and self-expression. Favorite song or artist? Ruby: Strychnine by The Cramps. Shelley: She Sells Sanctuary by The Cult. Best thing you’ve seen today? Pets in costume. Especially a chihuahua dressed as Dracula.

Zel Neave, 19, alternative model

Where are you from? Leicestershire. Describe your outfit. Poizen Industries pants, chunky platform New Rocks, and plenty of metal hardware. All my favorite pieces. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? The atmosphere and the people. What does goth mean to you? The freedom to embrace the macabre and see the beauty in it. Favorite song? For You by HIM. Best thing you’ve seen today? The Grim Reaper himself trying to make his way through the crowd.

Libby Mincher, 19, retail worker

Where are you from? Rotherham. Describe your outfit. A long leopard print coat, red basque, and black skirt with silver chains and a big cross. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? The culture and atmosphere. What does goth mean to you? Expressing yourself authentically and celebrating the history and culture behind it. Favorite song? Body Electric by Sisters of Mercy. Best thing you’ve seen today? Everyone smiling and enjoying themselves.

Raven (left) & Brandon Watson (right), 15 & 16, students

Where are you from? Teesside. Describe your outfits. Brandon: steampunk goth. Raven: classic black. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? Our parents — it’s been a family tradition since we were little. What does goth mean to you? A sense of style and a welcoming community. Favorite artists? Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed. Best thing you’ve seen today? The smiles!

The Dark Prince of Whitby, ???, Prince

Where are you from? Whitby. Describe your outfit. Dark Prince. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? Been coming for many years. What does goth mean to you? I don’t call myself goth anymore—the culture’s changed. But back in the ’80s, I recorded Bela Lugosi’s Dead off the John Peel show, and it’s still my favorite. Best thing you’ve seen today? The beautiful Dark Princess of Whitby.

Kate (left) & Cash (right), 35 & 34, GP and university admissions officer

Where are you from? Doncaster and St Helens. Describe your outfits. Mostly charity shop finds—lots of black and leather. Cash has a Coffin Mulch tee; Kate’s showing off her new ring. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? A secret proposal. We got engaged in the graveyard under the Abbey lights on Halloween night. What does goth mean to you? Expressing yourself freely and seeing beauty in the macabre. Favorite bands? Type O Negative, Drab Majesty, and Sisters of Mercy. Best thing you’ve seen today? Dogs in vampire outfits.

Dan, 18, shop assistant

Where are you from? Newcastle. Describe your outfit. Inspired by Living Dead Girl. All black everything. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? I come every year and love the place. What does goth mean to you? Living my true self. Favorite artist? Rob Zombie or Type O Negative. Best thing you’ve seen today? Everyone’s been so respectful and supportive.

Rafal, 24, park maintenance worker

Where are you from? Originally Poland, now near Liverpool. Describe your outfit. A mix of 1970s and 1980s punk-goth with slick Dracula-inspired hair. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? My first time. I came alone to connect with fellow goths and celebrate Sophie Lancaster. What does goth mean to you? Diversity, family, and love—a community that celebrates difference. Favorite music? Classic post-punk and gothic metal from the ’70s and ’80s. Best thing you’ve seen today? The culture coming alive in a small town.

Faye (left) & Georgii (right), 26 & 28, retail workers

Where are you from? Stockton-on-Tees. Describe your outfits. Gothic clown-inspired looks. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? We come every year for the atmosphere and to see everyone dressed up. What does goth mean to you? It means a lot of different things, but at its core, it’s the music.

Beatrix, 19, film and TV student

Where are you from? York. Describe your outfit. Gory special effects makeup with a cute outfit and a teddy bear named Pumpkin for contrast. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? My love of horror. I wanted to see where Dracula was written. What does goth mean to you? A welcoming community and freedom to be yourself. Favorite song? Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode. Best thing you’ve seen today? Everyone’s amazing makeup and supportive energy.

Will, 19, student

Where are you from? York. Describe your outfit. Pretty much my everyday look, with extra hair and makeup for the occasion. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? The markets and people-watching—it’s become a yearly thing. What does goth mean to you? A community with no judgment, united by the same weird interests. Favorite song? My Eyes by Dead Cult. Best thing you’ve seen today? Someone dressed as Death in a huge costume.

Kit, 19, student

Where are you from? North Wales. Describe your outfit. A relaxed fit to highlight my New Rocks, inherited from my old history teacher who bought them in 1996. What brings you to Whitby Goth Weekend? It’s a space to thrive with my community and feel comfortable being myself. What does goth mean to you? Identity, belonging, and peace. Favorite band? Lebanon Hanover. Best thing you’ve seen today? The incredible detail people put into their outfits.