    Your 2025 in Photos

    A rollercoaster of a year, as seen around the world

    Culture

    Flora Medina

    JANUARY 2, 2026

    2025 was a tumultuous year. Global politics and strife, the looming threat of AI, and wars on people and identities made life feel anti-human. Yet people fought back. Somehow, through it all, humanity held onto hope. It seems in every month of this year, you found a beach, a party, and a stranger to befriend. One of the highlights of my month is seeing what it looked like for all of you, and condensing such a wild ride of a year into 40 photos proved to be quite the challenge. This is your 2025 at a glance, I’m looking forward to seeing what your 2026 has in store.

    @camillagcb
    @juliane_walli
    @charlenedosio
    @atkinzo
    @gabrielmoron
    @ayline.louise
    @emsweirdworld
    @brunattto
    @ritaalcunha
    @selinekinci_
    @RX.CLIPS3
    @paularom.jpg
    @alba_f_sobral
    @3hoesstillalone
    @__abrilcortes
    @Joe.porritt
    @sfsnchz
    @valdemar_kanding
    @elizabethboolin
    @ilaydakca
    @_______suplicio
    @jamie.uk
    @bri.xels
    @ochosphotos_
    @tracielau
    @pi.roca.jpg
    @emilymayjampel
    @ferfarfan
    @lolaskyportfolio
    @arianasaigh
    @hannahbanana_
    @ccythereaa
    @julesbrique
    @azzijacob
    @lacarrier
    @indiesleazeforever
    @lzr_d
    @niiiitaaaa____
    @jamesbudd
    @broqueboi

    Loading