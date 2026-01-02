Your 2025 in Photos

2025 was a tumultuous year. Global politics and strife, the looming threat of AI, and wars on people and identities made life feel anti-human. Yet people fought back. Somehow, through it all, humanity held onto hope. It seems in every month of this year, you found a beach, a party, and a stranger to befriend. One of the highlights of my month is seeing what it looked like for all of you, and condensing such a wild ride of a year into 40 photos proved to be quite the challenge. This is your 2025 at a glance, I’m looking forward to seeing what your 2026 has in store.