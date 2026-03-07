Subscribed!

    Your February 2026 in Photos

    Happy Lunar New Year Black History Month Carnival Lent Benito Bowl Mardi Gras Ramadan Mumbarak

    Flora Medina

    MARCH 7, 2026

    The shortest month of the year was eventful as ever. Lunar New Year, Ramadan, and Lent all began within the span of 24 hours this year, the first time all three observances have coincided in 163 years. The Year of the Fire Horse has only just begun, but it’s coming in at full speed. For many, February was a month marked by geopolitical strife just as much, if not more, than any celebrations. ICE is still terrorizing communities across the United States with multiple wars causing ripple effects around the world. And still, the world turns.

    Loading