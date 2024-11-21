As the nights get colder and the days ever-shorter, the temptation to document the seasonal shift is great. (Be honest: how many blurry photos of the moon are in your camera roll right now?) But though recent events in the world would make anyone feel like hibernating, there is a tangible sense of escape threaded in this month’s photography submissions: whether it’s taking to the open highway, or entering a fantasy world from the comfort of your bathroom, everybody wants to feel good and be free.