    Wrestling, Joyrides and Fairy Wings

    Wrestling, Joyrides and Fairy Wings

    Your spookiest month in photos.

    Culture

    NOVEMBER 21, 2024

    As the nights get colder and the days ever-shorter, the temptation to document the seasonal shift is great. (Be honest: how many blurry photos of the moon are in your camera roll right now?) But though recent events in the world would make anyone feel like hibernating, there is a tangible sense of escape threaded in this month’s photography submissions: whether it’s taking to the open highway, or entering a fantasy world from the comfort of your bathroom, everybody wants to feel good and be free.

    A young woman wears fairy wings and dark eye makeup, standing in front of a bathroom mirror.
    Harper Biswas, 16, USA.
    Chisco Valdés, 31, Spain.
    Ricardo Lewis, 16, USA.
    Andres Monroy, 24, USA.
    Samuel McIntosh, 25, Japan.
    Micaela Grönberg, 23, Finland.
    A black and white picture of punk young men smiling at the camera
    Troye Alexander, 34, South Africa.
    A young man holds a video camera at sunset
    Jet, 18, Canada.
    A group of people in India on a fairground ride
    Eeshwa Jiwan, 23, India.
    Lysander Soto, 23, USA.
    Christian Martinez, 24, Mexico.
    Cassius Rowley, 22, USA.
    Will Shaw, 21, USA.
    A photo of a person playing pots and pans with drumsticks.
    Chloe Richardson, 18, USA.
    Ogbogu Daniel, 28, Nigeria.
    Tyrael Inari, 21, USA.
    Finan Marie, 26, USA.
    Pagona Dimitroudi, 29, Greece.
    Caitlin Elston-Weidinger, 27, USA.
    Renato Cervantes, 23, Argentina.
    An image of flower bouquets in a shop window.
    Kevely Ferreira, 26, USA.
    Nolan Ruth, 20, USA.
    Aiden Rihani, 20, Australia.
    Dmitry Synytsia, 21, Ukraine.
    Yeeun Joo, 23, USA.
    A woman wearing headphones as a landscape rushes by
    lewis bedwell, 17, UK.

