As the nights get colder and the days ever-shorter, the temptation to document the seasonal shift is great. (Be honest: how many blurry photos of the moon are in your camera roll right now?) But though recent events in the world would make anyone feel like hibernating, there is a tangible sense of escape threaded in this month’s photography submissions: whether it’s taking to the open highway, or entering a fantasy world from the comfort of your bathroom, everybody wants to feel good and be free.

Harper Biswas, 16, USA.

Chisco Valdés, 31, Spain. Ricardo Lewis, 16, USA. Andres Monroy, 24, USA. Samuel McIntosh, 25, Japan. Micaela Grönberg, 23, Finland.

Troye Alexander, 34, South Africa.

Jet, 18, Canada. Eeshwa Jiwan, 23, India.

Lysander Soto, 23, USA. Christian Martinez, 24, Mexico. Cassius Rowley, 22, USA. Will Shaw, 21, USA.

Chloe Richardson, 18, USA.

Ogbogu Daniel, 28, Nigeria. Tyrael Inari, 21, USA. Finan Marie, 26, USA.

Pagona Dimitroudi, 29, Greece. Caitlin Elston-Weidinger, 27, USA. Renato Cervantes, 23, Argentina.

Kevely Ferreira, 26, USA.

Nolan Ruth, 20, USA. Aiden Rihani, 20, Australia. Dmitry Synytsia, 21, Ukraine. Yeeun Joo, 23, USA.