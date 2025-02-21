Is it the end of an era? Yung Lean says he wants us all to get married, move to the suburbs, have a couple of kids, and reconnect with nature. Sober for more than a year now, Lean has officially declared that THE PARTY’S OVER.



If that is indeed the case, “Forever Yung”—Lean’s new single, and the precursor to his new album Jonatan—is a fitting coda to a life of strident debauchery. Animated by a speedy, spangly synth line and gilded with strings, it feels like a long-lost Electric Light Orchestra track, making Lean a kind of laconic, tatted-up Jeff Lynne. (If Jeff Lynne sang about living in the matrix and dissociating through personal success and global failure.)



“Forever Yung” comes with a video directed by Aidan Zamiri that’s poignant and beautifully shot. Zamiri says the clip “aims to reflect Jonatan’s whole life and career,” and is “an important milestone for us both.” In the video, Lean hosts a funeral for himself: giving away valuable possessions and cigarettes, carrying his own coffin and leading a parade in his honor. It’s morbid and sweet at the same time, a finely-tuned summation of Lean’s music.

Zamiri and Lean have been collaborating for a few years now, “and our work together has been some the most fulfilling and creatively rewarding collaborations of my career.”



“I’ve said this before but I consider Lean to be one of the most important artists in my life. I’ve been a fan of him since I was around 17 years old. Through his music and his videos, I felt like I’d discovered a world I wanted to be part of,” he says. “It felt like I was able to take on this task because I’ve been a fan of his for over a decade.”



“We seem to speak the same visual language, we pull for similar memories and experiences – we’re drawn to similar things. Often when we work together, we don’t often have to discuss much as there’s a very clear understanding of what we like and how it’s all supposed to feel.”



Watch “Forever Yung” and see exclusive BTS photos by Reese Layton.